'X-Files' star Gillian Anderson receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Gillian Anderson reflected on her role as the "fiercely independent" Dana Scully on The X-Files as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Anderson said she moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990s with the hope of transitioning from stage to film, but had the "good fortune" of meeting X-Files creator Chris Carter who ultimately gave her the role of the FBI special agent.

"A woman who wasn't just the object of man's desire but a strong-willed, smart, brave woman who was career-driven and fiercely independent," Anderson said of Scully. "A young woman yet to be depicted on TV and, as the fan response would soon prove, a desperately needed role model for women of all ages everywhere, who it turns out were simply not seeing themselves represented."

Star Trek actor Bryan Fuller and Joel McHale, who appeared in 2016's X-Files revival also spoke at the ceremony.

"Nobody is as good of an actor, her success is uncanny, she's a cultural icon," McHale said.

Anderson thanked her co-star David Duchovny, whose star is located next to hers, for being a "perfect platonic partner to spend 25 years of my life."

"Who would've guessed that when we sat side by side in the hallway of Fox during that ghastly audition process 25 years on we'd not only still be filming, but that we'd be permanent concrete neighbors on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Anderson said she was "incredibly humbled and grateful" to receive the 2,625th star.

"I never imagined I'd be honored with a star and next to some of the greatest names in the industry," she said.