Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler, Laura Dern bring activists as dates to Globes

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A number of actresses -- including Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler, Laura Dern and Michelle Williams --attended the Golden Globes with activists as their dates.

Susan Sarandon, Emma Stone, Emma Watson and Shailene Woodley joined Streep, Poehler, Dern and Williams in the endeavor.

The stars, who also wore black to show support for the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, furthered their message of spreading awareness about sexual harassment and gender inequality by bringing the activists as dates.

"We believe we are nearing a tipping point in transforming the culture of violence in the countries where we live and work," the women said in a joint statement. "It's a moment to transform both the written and unwritten rules that devalue the lives and experiences of women."

Streep, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in The Post, brought with her to the ceremony Ai-Jen Poo who organizes female immigrant workers and is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and is co-director of Caring Across Generations Campaign.

Poehler, a Golden Globes presenter, walked the red carpet with Saru Jayaraman, a workplace justice advocate for restaurant workers.

Dern, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV for her work in Big Little Lies, was accompanied by Monica Ramirez who works to end sexual violence against women and advocates for Latina empowerment.

Williams, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for All the Money in the World, attended the awards show with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, who is also the director of nonprofit Girls for Gender Equity.