Stars wear black to the Golden Globes: 'Time is up on our silence'

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Many of the celebrities who walked down Sunday's Golden Globe Awards donned black frocks to show their support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements against sexual harassment.

"I'm here to be one of the women in black, talking about the fact that time is up on the imbalance of power in society. Time is up on our silence. Time is up on women not supporting each other. I'm really honored to be here and part of that campaign," Scandal actress Kerry Washington said in a pre-show interview on NBC. "The reason that we are here, the reason we didn't just stay home is because we feel like we shouldn't have to sit out the night. We shouldn't have to give up our seats at the table, our voice in this industry because of bad behavior that wasn't ours."

Among the stars who wore black and/or Time's Up pins were Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kelly Clarkson, Elisabeth Moss, Chrissy Metz, Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Viola Davis, Claire Foy, Frankie Shaw, Margot Robbie, Geena Davis, Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I'm happy to be here tonight where everybody is talking about women and 2018 seems to be a real year of change. And I'm psyched to see that change. Change is always painful, but I think we're going to do it," Gyllenhaal said.

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood told TMZ before the gala that she is thrilled people want to wear black to show they stand with victims of abuse and injustice, but she said she doesn't think it is fair to judge women who want to express themselves in other ways.

"Hey! Persons' attending the #GoldenGlobes this Sun. If you see a predator but dont feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know," Wood tweeted.

Avengers icon Mark Ruffalo also talked about Time's Up in a Twitter post Sunday.

"Wearing black today in solidarity with the men and women asking for respect and equality across industry lines. Let's bring a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Join us in wearing black and saying #TimesUp," he wrote.