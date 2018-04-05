State Dept. OKs deal for helos, radio equipment for Spain

April 5 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to Spain worth roughly $1.3 billion.

The pending deal includes the sale of 17 modified CH-47F cargo helicopters, 21 AN/AAR-57 common missile warning systems and 42 GPS inertial navigation systems, according to a news release from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Under the terms of the deal, Spain would also buy additional goods and services that include AN/ARC-231 multi-mode radios, AN/ARC-201D SINCGARS radios and AN/ARC-220 high-frequency radio.

The agency said it notified Congress of the agreement Wednesday.

The agency says the deal would bolster "the security of a NATO ally that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe." The release specifically noted the importance the CH-47F helicopters in Spain, saying they would help the country "strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats."

The agency named the Pennsylvania-based Boeing Helicopter Company as the deal's principal contractor.