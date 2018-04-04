Huntington Ingalls awarded $57M for repairs on USS Fitzgerald

April 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded a contract modification to Huntington Ingalls for repairs to the USS Fitzgerald destroyer that was involved in a deadly crash last year.

Under the terms of the roughly $57 million contract, the Virginia-based company will make further repairs to the ship in Pascagoula, Miss., where the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer has been since Jan. 19. The contract modification also includes restoration and modernization efforts on the vessel, the Defense Department said in a release.

In June, the Fitzgerald hit a container ship off the coast of Japan. Seven U.S. sailors died in the incident, which the Navy later called "avoidable."

Huntington Ingalls' work will likely conclude by January 2020.

The Navy will pay about $28.5 million at the time of the award using its fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds and fiscal 2017 other procurement funds. All but about $22,000 of the funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.