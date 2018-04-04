Navy taps General Electric for F/A-18 engines

April 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has exercised a contract option with Generic Electric for engines in its F/A-18 fighter aircraft.

The $91.6 million contract modification will pay for 24 F414-GE-400 engines, to be installed in F/A-18 aircraft, according to a Defense Department news release.

Work on the contract will be conducted by General Electric in Lynn, Mass., Hooksett, N.H., Rutland, Vt., and Madisonville, Ky., and is expected to be completed in February 2019.

The Navy will pay the full $91.6 million at the time of the award using fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds.

The U.S. Navy also uses the F414-GE-400 engine in its EA18G Growler aircraft, according to General Electric. The engines are in the 22,000-pound thrust class.