World News
March 1, 2024 / 7:47 AM

Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny laid to rest in Moscow funeral

By Clyde Hughes
Thousands of supporters gathered in Moscow to observe the funeral for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
March 1 (UPI) -- Alexei Navalny's family and friends prepared to lay the late Russian opposition leader to rest in a funeral on Friday that drew thousands of supporters.

The hearse carrying Navalny's body arrived at the Borisovskoye cemetery shortly after his family held a funeral service at the Church of the Icon of Our Lady Quench My Sorrow in Moscow where his body was displayed in an open casket.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation said that thousands of supporters showed up outside the church.

Supporters could be heard shouting "Navalny! Navalny!" as the hearse arrived, while others chanted "Russia will be free!" and "Thank you Alexei!"

A heavy police presence was deployed throughout the city, including masked guards near a fence on the perimeter of the church.

The start of the funeral was marred by delays as Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said his body was not immediately turned over when relatives arrived at the morgue at 10 a.m., local time. Yarmysh warned that the funeral may be delayed, but the pause did not change their schedule.

About a half an hour later, she said the body was finally released.

"Alexei's body is being handed over to his relatives, and the hearse with it will soon head to the temple," Yarmysh said on X.

Navalny's supporters had complained that the Kremlin tried to disrupt the event as his allies said they struggled to even find a hearse driver willing to transport Navalny's body to the grave site.

Zhdanov had said the family wanted Navalny to be buried on Thursday but were denied because authorities feared it would take attention away from President Vladimir Putin's State of Nation address.

Navalny was one of Putin's most fierce and effective critics with his ability to inspire young Russians against the Kremlin. Navalny was serving prison time at a penal colony above the Arctic Circle when he died.

Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya accused Putin of killing her husband, something Putin and Kremlin officials have denied.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday declined to comment directly on Navalny in a call with reporters.

"The Kremlin doesn't have anything to say to Navalny's family on the day of his funeral," he said.

He did, however, stress that unsanctioned gatherings are against the law and "those who participate in them will be held accountable."

Indian economy expanded by 8.4% in final three months of 2023
