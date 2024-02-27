Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Human rights campaigner jailed for accusing Russian army of mass murder

By Paul Godfrey
Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov (second from right) is cuffed and led away by police from a court in Moscow on Tuesday after being sentenced to two-and-half years in prison for 'repeatedly discrediting the Russian army." Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov (second from right) is cuffed and led away by police from a court in Moscow on Tuesday after being sentenced to two-and-half years in prison for 'repeatedly discrediting the Russian army." Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Moscow court sentenced Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for criticizing the war against Ukraine.

The 70-year-old leader of the banned Memorial human rights group was convicted on charges he had repeatedly discredited the Russian army by accusing its troops of "mass murder" in Ukraine and writing that his country was once again a "totalitarian" state.

Advertisement

Orlov used his closing statement to insist had not committed any crime and was not sorry for any of his actions.

"We know the real reason why we're being detained, tried, arrested, sentenced and killed," he said referencing Alexei Navalny's unexplained death in a Siberian prison Feb. 16. which Orlov said was murder.

Related

"We are being punished for daring to criticize the authorities. In present-day Russia this is absolutely prohibited," said Orlov who has also been highly outspoken on the crackdown on civil liberties and the chilling effect that has had on dissent.

He warned the judge and the prosecutor that they could well be next pointing out that "sooner or later, the machine of repression may roll over those who launched it and drove it forward?

Advertisement

"That's what happened many times throughout history."

The founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization was originally convicted and fined $1,630 in October but a higher court declared a mistrial after prosecutors appealed for a harsher sentence.

Orlov protested his treatment by spending his time in court reading a copy of Franz Kafka's classic dystopian novel "The Trial," which has no ending.

Last week, sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky was jailed for five years after being convicted of "publicly justifying" an October 2022 "terror" attack on a bridge in Crimea, joining opposition leader and Navalny ally Ilya Yashin who is serving eight-and-a-haf years in prison for a YouTube video about alleged war crimes in Bucha at the start of the war.

In April, Vladimir Kara-Murza, former aid to the assassinated opposition leader Boris Nemtsov and an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin's regime and anti-war campaigner was jailed for 25 years for treason.

A woman with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship is currently being held by the Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB, on suspicion of high treason for raising money to support Ukraine's armed forces.

The unnamed 33-year-old American was arrested on Feb. 20 in the city of Yekaterinburg 1,120 miles east of Moscow for illegally "providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of our country," the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Travel rush to Paris begins ahead of Summer Olympics
World News // 58 minutes ago
Travel rush to Paris begins ahead of Summer Olympics
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- With the 2024 Summer Olympics coming up, travelers are already buying plane tickets to Paris and booking hotels in France in preparation for the 33rd Olympic games.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for late King Constantine II of Greece
World News // 1 hour ago
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for late King Constantine II of Greece
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Prince William pulled out of a memorial service at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for his godfather, King Constantine II of Greece who died last month, citing a "personal matter" for the last-minute cancellation.
European allies pledge to plug Ukraine weapons shortages; no consensus on ground troops
World News // 3 hours ago
European allies pledge to plug Ukraine weapons shortages; no consensus on ground troops
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Ukraine's European allies have agreed to plug arms shortages by supplying medium- and long-range missiles and bombs and do not rule out providing ground forces, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
U.N.'s top court concludes final day of hearings on Israel's occupation
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N.'s top court concludes final day of hearings on Israel's occupation
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations' top court on Monday concluded its week of public hearings involving an unprecedented number of countries speaking on the legality of Israel's near six-decade occupation of Palestinian territories.
Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
World News // 16 hours ago
Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Israeli military says it is intensifying its battle against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip around the key city of Khan Younis as it seeks to seize weapons and uncover hidden infrastructure. 
As AI use rises ahead of EU elections, Meta boosts efforts to halt disinformation
World News // 19 hours ago
As AI use rises ahead of EU elections, Meta boosts efforts to halt disinformation
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent Meta said on Monday that it has been working with numerous countries in Europe to root out disinformation in their upcoming parliamentary elections this year, particularly with the rise of artificial in
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
World News // 21 hours ago
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Denmark is closing its investigation into the explosions that damaged the two Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, officials confirmed Monday.
Navalny associate claims he was set to be released in prisoner swap before death
World News // 21 hours ago
Navalny associate claims he was set to be released in prisoner swap before death
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- One of Alexei Navalny's associates said on Monday that the late Russian opposition leader was being prepped as part of a possible prisoner exchange for a convicted Russian assassin in Germany when he died.
Norwegian Cruise Line ship docks in Mauritius after illness scare
World News // 21 hours ago
Norwegian Cruise Line ship docks in Mauritius after illness scare
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Norwegian cruise ship has docked in Mauritius, a small island off the coast of Africa, after an illness isolation order was lifted Monday.
Hungary's parliament votes to approve Sweden's entry into NATO
World News // 23 hours ago
Hungary's parliament votes to approve Sweden's entry into NATO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Hungary is set to become the final NATO country to approve Sweden's entry into the military alliance after more than a year of delays.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family Dollar pleads guilty to storing FDA-regulated products in rodent-infested warehouse
Family Dollar pleads guilty to storing FDA-regulated products in rodent-infested warehouse
Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Man sentenced to life for 2021 killing of TikTok star Anthony Barajas
Man sentenced to life for 2021 killing of TikTok star Anthony Barajas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement