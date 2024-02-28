Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 8:33 AM

Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow

By Paul Godfrey
Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, confirmed plans for a funeral for the late Russian opposition leader on Friday in an address before European Parliament. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, confirmed plans for a funeral for the late Russian opposition leader on Friday in an address before European Parliament. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A funeral for the late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny will be held Friday in Moscow, a spokesman for his FBK anti-corruption foundation said.

The service will be held at a church in the afternoon in Maryino in the south of the capital followed by a burial at the nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery, FBK spokesman Ivan Zhdanov said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Zhdanov said the family had wanted to bury Navalny on Thursday but had been blocked by authorities because they did not want the funeral to draw attention from President Vladimir Putin's state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly taking place at the same time.

"It quickly became clear that by Feb. 29 there was not a single person who could dig a grave. By the 1st it is possible and by the 28th it is possible, but on the 29th the grave is not being dug," said Zhdanov."

Advertisement

"The real reason is clear. The Kremlin understands that nobody will need Putin and his message on the day of farewell to Alexei."

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmish said Tuesday they were finding it extremely challenging to secure a venue with funeral homes either "fully booked" or turning them away when they found out whose funeral it was.

"In one place, we were told that the funeral agencies were forbidden to work with us. After a day of searching, we still haven't found the farewell hall," she wrote on social media.

Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, confirmed the timings in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg ahead of a debate on Navalny's death and the "dangerous situation" of opposition figures, journalists and human rights defenders in Russia, with a resolution to be put to a vote.

She told MEPs she did not know whether the funeral, which is expected to attract hundreds of supporters and well-wishers, would go off peacefully or whether authorities would arrest people.

"Putin killed my husband. On his orders, Alexei was tortured for three years. He was starved in a tiny stone cell, cut off from the outside world and denied visits, phone calls and then even letters," she said.

Advertisement

"And then they killed him. Even after that they abused his body and abused his mother," she said referring to authorities' refusal to let Lyudmila Navalny see her son for eight days in an alleged effort to get her to agree to bury him in private following his death in an Arctic penal colony earlier this month.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin must answer for what he has done to my country. Putin must answer for what he has done to a neighboring, peaceful country. And Putin must answer for everything he has done to Alexei," Navalnaya said.

The Kremlin on Monday rejected allegations that Nalvany's death was ordered from the top, or that it had been coercing the family over his funeral.

"The Kremlin has nothing to do with this. Naturally, there can be no pressure from the Kremlin. This is yet another absurd statement by [Navalny's] followers," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and Germany joined at least five other NATO countries in rebuffing French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the West to consider sending troops to fight in Ukraine.
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's fertility rate -- already the lowest in the world -- fell again in 2023, its statistics agency said Wednesday.
U.S., South Korea will launch military exercise next week to counter North Korean threat
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., South Korea will launch military exercise next week to counter North Korean threat
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will kick off their annual springtime military exercise next week, both countries' militaries announced Wednesday, with an emphasis on countering North Korea's growing nuclear threat
Israeli concert memorial site honors those killed, kidnapped on Oct. 7
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli concert memorial site honors those killed, kidnapped on Oct. 7
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Israelis and foreign visitors are flocking to a memorial at the site of last October's Nova music festival in Re'im, where hundreds of concertgoers were killed or kidnapped by Hamas-led militants.
Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring health tracker
World News // 18 hours ago
Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring health tracker
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its smart healthcare device, the Galaxy Ring, during the Mobile World Congress in Spain. It features a step tracker, heart rate monitor and sleep monitor.
Two Americans presumed dead in Grenada prisoner escape
World News // 20 hours ago
Two Americans presumed dead in Grenada prisoner escape
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Two Americans who went missing during an escape attempt by three prisoners who escaped custody earlier this month are presumed dead, Grenadian Police said Monday.
Human rights campaigner jailed for accusing Russian army of mass murder
World News // 22 hours ago
Human rights campaigner jailed for accusing Russian army of mass murder
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Moscow court sentenced Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for criticizing the war against Ukraine.
Travel rush to Paris begins ahead of Summer Olympics
World News // 23 hours ago
Travel rush to Paris begins ahead of Summer Olympics
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- With the 2024 Summer Olympics coming up, travelers are already buying plane tickets to Paris and booking hotels in France in preparation for the 33rd Olympic games.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for late King Constantine II of Greece
World News // 1 day ago
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for late King Constantine II of Greece
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Prince William pulled out of a memorial service at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for his godfather, King Constantine II of Greece who died last month, citing a "personal matter" for the last-minute cancellation.
European allies pledge to plug Ukraine weapons shortages; no consensus on ground troops
World News // 1 day ago
European allies pledge to plug Ukraine weapons shortages; no consensus on ground troops
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Ukraine's European allies have agreed to plug arms shortages by supplying medium- and long-range missiles and bombs and do not rule out providing ground forces, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 men convicted in 2002 killing of hip-hop icon Jam Master Jay
2 men convicted in 2002 killing of hip-hop icon Jam Master Jay
Michigan primary: Biden wins despite protest vote; Trump defeats Nikki Haley
Michigan primary: Biden wins despite protest vote; Trump defeats Nikki Haley
Florida lawmaker: State's top medical official should go for his mishandling of measles
Florida lawmaker: State's top medical official should go for his mishandling of measles
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
Nathan Wade's divorce attorney testifies in Fani Willis relationship hearing
Nathan Wade's divorce attorney testifies in Fani Willis relationship hearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement