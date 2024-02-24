Advertisement
World News
Feb. 24, 2024 / 3:37 PM

Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending

By Mike Heuer
The body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, a family spokesperson confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | The body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, a family spokesperson confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been released to his family, his spokesperson said Saturday, but it remained unclear if officials will allow a funeral.

Kira Yarmysh, the Navalny family's chief spokesperson, said in a post on X that his body was "handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us."

Advertisement

But, she added, "the funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexey deserves."

More than 82,000 Russians signed a petition asking Russian officials to return Navalny's body to his family, The Guardian reported.

Related

Navalny, 47, was serving a 19-year prison sentence in an Arctic penal facility when he died this month.

U.S. President Joe Biden and many other Western leaders blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death.

Russia's Federal Prison Service said Navalny fell ill after a walk and an emergency medical team's couldn't revive him after performing appropriate resuscitation procedures.

A day prior to his death, Navalny remotely attended via video link for a court proceeding, which his mother said showed he was healthy.

Advertisement

He was hailed by supporters as Russia's most outspoken Kremlin critic.

In 2020 he survived an attempt on his life when he was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent while on a business trip in Russia.

Navalny unsuccessfully sought political office and in 2022 was convicted of embezzlement, which was one of several criminal cases Russian prosecutors filed against him. He was serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for parole violations when he was tried and convicted of embezzlement.

Russian officials in January 2021 detained Navalny when he returned to Russia from the poisoning attempt that he said Kremlin officials ordered. His arrest spurred protests across Russia.

Latest Headlines

Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
World News // 2 hours ago
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Farmers in France leveled jeers at President Emmanuel Macron amid heightening tensions Saturday at the opening of the country's annual agricultural fair.
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky joined leaders from Europe and around the world at an airfield Saturday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
World News // 23 hours ago
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three inmates, who were recaptured Wednesday after escaping a Grenada police station, may have hijacked a yacht and killed two American citizens in the process, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday.
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
World News // 1 day ago
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The German legislature passed a measure Friday legalizing cannabis for adults but restricting its sale to specific cannabis clubs. The legislation passed the Bundestag 407-226.
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
World News // 1 day ago
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and eight injured after fire swept through a high-rise apartment complex overnight in the eastern Spanish port city of Valencia.
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
World News // 1 day ago
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Bomb disposal crews are preparing to remove a WWII era bomb that was discovered in Plymouth, Britain.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu presented a post-Gaza War plan on Thursday night that allows the Stripe to be run by "local officials" and leaves the Israeli Defense Force in place to prevent the resurgence of Hamas.
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Calgary-based Lynx Air announced it would cease flight operations as of Monday.
European Commission unblocking $148B frozen funding to Poland
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission unblocking $148B frozen funding to Poland
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission will soon begin sending more than $100 billion worth of currently-blocked currency to Poland after resolving issues related to the rule of law, the EU executive branch confirmed on Friday.
Schumer leads delegation to Ukraine to encourage support for aid bill
World News // 1 day ago
Schumer leads delegation to Ukraine to encourage support for aid bill
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday he is leading a delegation to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky as House Republicans block aid to Ukraine as it battles the ongoing Russian invasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement