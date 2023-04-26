Alexei Navalny says he faces 30-year sentence on 'absurd' new terrorism charges

In a video link court appearance Wednesday, Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny called new terrorism charges against him "absurd." Photo courtesy Team Navalny/Twitter

April 26 (UPI) -- Imprisoned Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces a hearing Wednesday on additional extremism and terrorism charges that could result in several more decades in prison. Navalny's representatives shared a series of tweets relaying his comments from a video link court appearance in which he dismissed the proceedings as a "cynical mockery." Advertisement

Spokesperson Kira Yarmysh added that Navalny, who is already serving a nine-year sentence now faces two more trials -- one for the "extremism" which can result in up to an additional 30-year prison term and a second on terrorism which carries a possible 35 years.

"They made absurd charges that threaten me with 30 years in prison, apparently a life sentence in the next one. This is a cynical mockery, in this process the investigation is trying to make it so that I could not even look at the materials of my case," Navalny said.

Navalny's representatives said earlier this month that his health in prison is deteriorating and he had lost weight.

"We do not rule out that all this time in prison he could have been poisoned with something to make his health deteriorate slowly but steadily," his team said at the time.

Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020. In a conversation on the phone with a Russian FSB agent, Navalny said he learned he was poisoned with the nerve agent novichok placed in his underwear.

When he recovered, he returned to Russia to continue his political opposition to Putin's regime.

Navalny's daughter Daria told CNN that her father's weight loss is dramatic because prison authorities are limiting his food, according to his lawyers.

"Now the situation has gotten so ridiculous that he buys the food which is, you know, oats -- he buys the oats, the oats are brought to him, shown to him, and then are just destroyed," Daria Navalnaya said. "So, he can't eat. And it's, you know, something so basic is stripped away from a human being. It is outrageous," Daria Navalnaya said.

After his court appearance, Navalny said he was being returned for the 16th day to solitary confinement.