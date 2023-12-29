Trending
Dec. 29, 2023

Tributes pour in for Australian surfer, 15, killed in shark attack as father watched

By Doug Cunningham
Australian teen surfer Khai Cowley was killed in a shark attack Thursday near South Australia's Innes national Park. He was described as a talented surfer. Photo courtesy of Khai Cowley Go Fund Me Page
1 of 2 | Australian teen surfer Khai Cowley was killed in a shark attack Thursday near South Australia's Innes national Park. He was described as a talented surfer. Photo courtesy of Khai Cowley Go Fund Me Page

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Khai Cowley, a 15-year-old surfer killed in a shark attack near South Australia's Innes National Park Thursday, was described as a talented surfer. He was attacked near Ethel Beach.

"Sadly the body of a 15-year-old boy from Maslin Beach was recovered from the water," South Australia Police said in a statement. "Yorke Mid North Police, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators attended at the scene."

A surfer who witnessed the teen in trouble grabbed a stranger's board and paddled into the water, reaching Khai, who was unconscious. As he tried to rescue Khai, a great white shark circled him.

"Then it started to head back out to sea. I was in waist deep water and just made the decision to run back ... chest deep at this point, grab him and managed to drag him back to shore, back to the people on the beach," Tim Philip said. "It was just a matter of ... I didn't want to see his body out to sea, so did what I could."

Khai was at the beach on a day trip with his father, who witnessed the shark attack.

A Go Fund Me account titled "Khai a most beautiful soul taken from us 2 soon" had raised $65,587 AUD by Friday afternoon.

His aunt Lauryn explained in a statement on the Go Fund Me page, "I'm here to try help raise funds for my sister, Kate and brother, Tim to cover the cost of the funeral service. Any donations will be most appreciated."

Tributes from people who knew Khai through Instagram came from friends and surfers.

Khai was a member of a junior surf club.

"It is with immense sadness that Microgroms Junior Surf Club remember Khai after his devastating passing on December 28th 2023," said a statement posted by the club on Instagram. "Khai was a member since 2016 and will be remembered as a good friend and talented surfer who was well respected and admired by all that knew him. Love and support to his family. We will miss you grommet."

Khai was considered one of the best Australian junior surfers.

Surfing South Australia said in a statement, "We are devastated to learn that one of our young, talented, and dearly loved members of our surfing community was the surfer involved in the attack at Ethel Beach, and are absolutely shattered to hear that the incident was fatal. Our utmost deepest sympathies are with the family."

It was the fifth South Australia shark attack during 2023.

