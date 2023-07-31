Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 31 (UPI) -- A drone photographer captured video when a bull shark swam up to a fishing boat and repeatedly attacked the motor off the Florida coast.

Josh Jorgensen, host of the popular BlacktipH Fishing YouTube channel, said he was flying his drone off the coast of Palm Beach when he spotted some cobia in the water and alerted Capt. Carl Torresson of Slob City Charters.

Torresson took his boat over to catch the fish and Jorgensen captured aerial footage when a bull shark swam up to the back of the boat and started attacking the motor.

"I didn't think a shark could actually shake a boat like that," Torresson said in Jorgensen's video. "The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn. Like literally, I was shaking like an earthquake. I was like, what's going on? I went back there and I noticed it was a shark doing it. I'm like, are you kidding me? This is like a ride from Universal Studios."

He said the engine was badly damaged but salvageable.

"We're thinking, you know, maybe he grabbed the propeller," he said. "We weren't expecting the damage that we had when we got back to the dock, and it was just astronomical. The whole middle of the engine's completely ripped out. The trim tab's broken."