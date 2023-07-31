Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 31, 2023 / 4:42 PM

Bull shark repeatedly attacks fishing boat's motor in Florida

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 31 (UPI) -- A drone photographer captured video when a bull shark swam up to a fishing boat and repeatedly attacked the motor off the Florida coast.

Josh Jorgensen, host of the popular BlacktipH Fishing YouTube channel, said he was flying his drone off the coast of Palm Beach when he spotted some cobia in the water and alerted Capt. Carl Torresson of Slob City Charters.

Advertisement

Torresson took his boat over to catch the fish and Jorgensen captured aerial footage when a bull shark swam up to the back of the boat and started attacking the motor.

"I didn't think a shark could actually shake a boat like that," Torresson said in Jorgensen's video. "The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn. Like literally, I was shaking like an earthquake. I was like, what's going on? I went back there and I noticed it was a shark doing it. I'm like, are you kidding me? This is like a ride from Universal Studios."

He said the engine was badly damaged but salvageable.

"We're thinking, you know, maybe he grabbed the propeller," he said. "We weren't expecting the damage that we had when we got back to the dock, and it was just astronomical. The whole middle of the engine's completely ripped out. The trim tab's broken."

Advertisement

Read More

Bear beats the heat in California home's backyard pool Missouri man wins $50,000 Powerball prize on his birthday Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital

Latest Headlines

Bear beats the heat in California home's backyard pool
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Bear beats the heat in California home's backyard pool
July 31 (UPI) -- Police were called to a California home where a bear was discovered taking a dip in the backyard pool to beat the summer heat.
Missouri man wins $50,000 Powerball prize on his birthday
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Missouri man wins $50,000 Powerball prize on his birthday
July 31 (UPI) -- A Missouri man bought a Powerball ticket on his birthday and won a $50,000 present.
Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
July 31 (UPI) -- A cricket match in Sri Lanka was temporarily halted Monday when a snake slithered out onto the field.
Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket
July 31 (UPI) -- The Australian Space Agency said a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach earlier this month has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket.
Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month
July 31 (UPI) -- A Romanian athlete who has been attempting to break the world record for most pushups in one hour for six years finally broke the record successfully only one month after it was last set.
Seagull gets dangerously close to the action at rugby game in Scotland
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Seagull gets dangerously close to the action at rugby game in Scotland
July 31 (UPI) -- A seagull had a near-miss with disaster when it flew onto a rugby field in Scotland during a World Cup warm-up game against Italy and was nearby trampled by a player.
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials at a Chinese zoo denied that a sun bear seen in a viral video filmed at the facility is a human wearing a costume.
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Five civet cats were seen running and playing in the rain during the day until they were chased off into the bush.
Stork has wings full with 4 babies
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Stork has wings full with 4 babies
Not one, not two, but six of these beautiful and extremely rare storks were seen having a family reunion in the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
Odd News // 3 days ago
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
July 28 (UPI) -- A family fishing off the coast of Massachusetts captured video of the rare moment three humpback whales jumped out of the water in unison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement