July 31, 2023 / 4:13 PM

Bear beats the heat in California home's backyard pool

By Ben Hooper
July 31 (UPI) -- Police were called to a California home where a bear was discovered taking a dip in the backyard pool to beat the summer heat.

The Burbank Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the bear lounging in a resident's backyard pool amid 92-degree heat.

Burbank Animal Shelter personnel and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, police said.

The responders monitored the bear until it left the water and was seen climbing a nearby tree for a nap.

Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month

