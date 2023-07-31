Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 31 (UPI) -- Police were called to a California home where a bear was discovered taking a dip in the backyard pool to beat the summer heat.

The Burbank Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the bear lounging in a resident's backyard pool amid 92-degree heat.

Burbank Animal Shelter personnel and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, police said.

The responders monitored the bear until it left the water and was seen climbing a nearby tree for a nap.