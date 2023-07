Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 31 (UPI) -- A cricket match in Sri Lanka was temporarily halted Monday when a snake slithered out onto the field.

The Lanka Premier League game between the Galle Titans and the Dambulla Aura was brought to a halt when the slithering trespasser was spotted on the field.

Advertisement

The species of the snake was unclear.

"I've never seen anything like this," an announcer can be heard saying in video of the game.

An umpire followed the snake as it slithered across the pitch and ended up in the Titans' dugout.

A wildlife rescue team was summoned to the stadium to escort the snake back to its natural habitat, allowing play to resume.