Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month

Pop Laurentiu broke a Guinness World Record by completing 3,378 pushups in one hour. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 31 (UPI) -- A Romanian athlete who has been attempting to break the world record for most pushups in one hour for six years finally broke the record successfully only one month after it was last set. Guinness World Records announced Pop Laurentiu, 35, who is from Romania and currently lives in London, broke the record by performing 3,378 pushups in one hour.

Laurentiu broke the record of 3,249 set by Australian Daniel Scali, who was awarded the GWR title just one month before it was taken by Laurentiu.

Laurentiu has been attempting to break the record since 2017, but previous attempts were disqualified due to his form failing to meet GWR standards, the record-keeping organization said.

"In my heart I know I did it. After the first six attempts I was disappointed, but today I feel like a winner," Laurentiu told GWR officials.

The athlete said he was not discouraged by his previous attempts being disqualified.

"Every time I failed, I wanted to go again because my heart pushed me to get up and keep going forward. My heart told me that every time you fail and get up again, you will only get closer to achieving your goal," he said.

