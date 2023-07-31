Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 31, 2023 / 12:32 PM

Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month

By Ben Hooper
Pop Laurentiu broke a Guinness World Record by completing 3,378 pushups in one hour. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Pop Laurentiu broke a Guinness World Record by completing 3,378 pushups in one hour. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 31 (UPI) -- A Romanian athlete who has been attempting to break the world record for most pushups in one hour for six years finally broke the record successfully only one month after it was last set.

Guinness World Records announced Pop Laurentiu, 35, who is from Romania and currently lives in London, broke the record by performing 3,378 pushups in one hour.

Advertisement

Laurentiu broke the record of 3,249 set by Australian Daniel Scali, who was awarded the GWR title just one month before it was taken by Laurentiu.

Laurentiu has been attempting to break the record since 2017, but previous attempts were disqualified due to his form failing to meet GWR standards, the record-keeping organization said.

"In my heart I know I did it. After the first six attempts I was disappointed, but today I feel like a winner," Laurentiu told GWR officials.

The athlete said he was not discouraged by his previous attempts being disqualified.

"Every time I failed, I wanted to go again because my heart pushed me to get up and keep going forward. My heart told me that every time you fail and get up again, you will only get closer to achieving your goal," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Seagull gets dangerously close to the action at rugby game in Scotland Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts

Latest Headlines

Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
July 31 (UPI) -- A cricket match in Sri Lanka was temporarily halted Monday when a snake slithered out onto the field.
Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket
July 31 (UPI) -- The Australian Space Agency said a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach earlier this month has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket.
Seagull gets dangerously close to the action at rugby game in Scotland
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Seagull gets dangerously close to the action at rugby game in Scotland
July 31 (UPI) -- A seagull had a near-miss with disaster when it flew onto a rugby field in Scotland during a World Cup warm-up game against Italy and was nearby trampled by a player.
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials at a Chinese zoo denied that a sun bear seen in a viral video filmed at the facility is a human wearing a costume.
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Five civet cats were seen running and playing in the rain during the day until they were chased off into the bush.
Stork has wings full with 4 babies
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Stork has wings full with 4 babies
Not one, not two, but six of these beautiful and extremely rare storks were seen having a family reunion in the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
Odd News // 2 days ago
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
July 28 (UPI) -- A family fishing off the coast of Massachusetts captured video of the rare moment three humpback whales jumped out of the water in unison.
Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation
July 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said a rainy day during her vacation in Maryland led to her winning a $50,000 lottery prize.
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
Odd News // 3 days ago
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
July 28 (UPI) -- Officials in a Massachusetts town said "SCHOOL" was supposed to have been painted on the road outside a middle school, but the word was accidentally misspelled as "SHCOOL."
Alligator found in Indiana pond after three weeks on the loose
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator found in Indiana pond after three weeks on the loose
July 28 (UPI) -- An alligator was safely captured in an Indiana pond three weeks after vanishing from its habitat, rescuers said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement