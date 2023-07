Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 31 (UPI) -- A seagull had a near-miss with disaster when it flew onto a rugby field in Scotland during a World Cup warm-up game against Italy and was nearby trampled by a player.

Video of the game at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh shows the seagull swooping down to the ground in the middle of the action about 7 minutes into the game.

The seagull passes in front of Scottish player Ben Healy as he receives a pass and runs with the ball. The player and bird narrowly miss colliding, with the gull's wing missing Healy's leg by a matter of inches.

Security workers were able to wrap the bird in towels and release it outside the stadium.

Scotland went on to win the match 25-13.