July 31 (UPI) -- A Missouri man bought a Powerball ticket on his birthday and won a $50,000 present. The O'Fallon man told Missouri Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the July 19 Powerball drawing at the QuikTrip store on O'Fallon Road in O'Fallon.

The ticket earned the man a $50,000 birthday gift, but his family's skepticism meant that wasn't his only win of the day.

"My son bet me $100 that I was lying to him," the winner laughed. "So that's how it all went."

The winner did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his prize money.