1/2

Tourists walk along the beach of Hawaii's Anaeho'omalu Bay where a 62-year-old man suffered leg and hand injuries from a shark attack Sunday, according to local officials. Photo courtesy of Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources

March 21 (UPI) -- A 62-year-old man suffered leg and hand injuries from a shark attack Sunday in Anaeho'omalu Bay off Hawaii's Big Island, according to local officials. The Utah man was swimming about 200 yards offshore, in South Kohala, when a shark bit his left hand. As he tried to fight off the shark, he was bitten behind his left knee, Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release Tuesday. Advertisement

The man managed to swim to the safety of a nearby catamaran, where crew members controlled the man's bleeding until rescuers could arrive, according to the Hawaii Fire Rescue Department.

First responders transported the man from the catamaran to shore where he was taken by ambulance to North Hawaii Hospital. There is no update on the man's condition and no word on what kind or size of shark was involved in the attack.

RELATED Great white shark caught from Alabama beach for the first time

After the shark attack Sunday, DNL's Division of Aquatic Resources took down "shark warning" signs at Anaeho'omalu Bay and replaced them with "shark sighted" signs.

During a Hawaii Fire Department helicopter flyover Monday, no sharks were spotted and the signs were removed.

Advertisement

Anaeho'omalu Bay, also called "A-Bay," is known for its crescent-shaped beach, water activities and reef for scuba diving and snorkeling.

RELATED British scientists appeal for return of head of rare shark washed up on beach

Sunday's attack is the Big Island's fifth shark bite since September of 2021. There was a shark attack at Waikōloa at Anaeho'omalu Bay in December. Two other attacks were reported in the Kona area and another was reported in the Keauhou area.

Researchers say the chance of being attacked by a shark is very rare. To lower your risk of an unprovoked shark bite, remove reflective jewelry while in the ocean and avoid areas where people are fishing.

RELATED Eight dolphins die in mass stranding on New Jersey beaches