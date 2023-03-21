Trending
March 21, 2023 / 8:56 PM

Eight dolphins die in mass stranding on New Jersey beaches

By Sheri Walsh
Sea Isle City police keep the public away from eight stranded dolphins Tuesday in New Jersey as they wait for veterinarians to arrive. Two of the dolphins were found dead. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center euthanized the other six dolphins, which were in poor condition. Photo courtesy of Sea Isle City
March 21 (UPI) -- Eight dolphins have died after washing ashore in a mass stranding at two New Jersey beaches, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Two of the dolphins died Tuesday at a beach in Sea Isle City, while the other six were found at another beach, blocks away, in poor condition. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center's veterinarian euthanized the six dolphins after determining they were suffering and would not survive.

"The remaining six dolphins were assessed by our veterinarian and their conditions were rapidly deteriorating," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a statement. "The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death."

The dolphins were discovered Tuesday on 50th and 52nd Street beaches, where the public was warned to stay away from the mammals so they could be assessed. Police and rescue workers covered the dolphins with blankets and poured ocean water on them for hours until the Marine Mammal Stranding Center could arrive.

All eight dolphins will undergo necropsies at the New Jersey State Lab to determine what happened.

"We share in the public's sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said.

Tuesday's stranding was the largest to wash up on New Jersey's coast this year. Last month, a deceased dolphin washed up on the 50th Street beach and three others were found stranded off Sandy Hook.

