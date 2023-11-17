Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 12:00 AM

Hamas hostage found dead near Gaza hospital

By Mark Moran
A Palestinian woman, injured during an Israeli bombardment, sits on the rubble of her home in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday November 15, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
A Palestinian woman, injured during an Israeli bombardment, sits on the rubble of her home in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday November 15, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A hostage abducted by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Yehuddit Weiss, has been found dead adjacent to Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Sharif, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Israeli forces remained inside the hospital after storming it for the second time in 24 hours. and claimed to have found a clandestine Hamas war command post in the basement of the hospital, which has run out of fuel, electricity and, some doctors say, hope, after many physicians have reportedly performed limited medical procedures by candlelight, bereft of enough aid to sustain a legitimate medical operation. The hospital also houses a number of premature infants and other babies.

Advertisement

"Thousands of women, children, sick and wounded are in danger of death" as Israeli raids on al-Shifa continue for a third night," Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for Gazas health ministry, said. al-Qudra has accused Israeli forces of destroying radiology and dialysis units in the hospital.

Hamas and doctors in Al-Shifa have continued to deny the presence of the war command post, and video shared by NBC News does not appear to confirm its existence.

Advertisement

The IDF said it discovered weapons and artillery, including AK-47s, hand grenades, military uniforms and a laptop that included a photo of a kidnapped Israeli soldier in the hospital. It's not clear if the photo was of Weiss.

More than 1.6 million people have reportedly been displaced by the war since Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel, which officials said killed 1,200 people. Health officials confirm at least 11,200 people have been killed since the war began and officials say 239 people are still being held hostage in Gaza. It's not clear how many are being held in Al-Shifa.

Read More

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden approves U.S.-Philippines nuclear cooperation deal
World News // 10 hours ago
President Joe Biden approves U.S.-Philippines nuclear cooperation deal
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday signed off on a peaceful uses of nuclear energy agreement with the Philippines, giving Secretary of State Antony Blinken the go-ahead to implement the agreeement.
Russian artist sentenced to 7 years in prison for Ukraine war protest
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian artist sentenced to 7 years in prison for Ukraine war protest
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Russian artist who admitted to passive acts to protest Moscow's war against Ukraine was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of "knowingly spreading false information about the Russia
Korean firm launches character-driven AI video generator
World News // 13 hours ago
Korean firm launches character-driven AI video generator
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading telecom operator KT has launched a video generator app that enables people to create videos with the help of tailormade AI characters.
German authorities raid 54 pro-Hezbollah sites in nationwide sting
World News // 14 hours ago
German authorities raid 54 pro-Hezbollah sites in nationwide sting
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- German authorities raided dozens of Islamic sites and facilities across the country on Thursday as part of a sting targeting proxies and other radicalized supporters of the militant group Hezbollah.
Finland closes Russian border crossings citing threat to public order and security
World News // 14 hours ago
Finland closes Russian border crossings citing threat to public order and security
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Finland Thursday decided to close its border with Russia beginning Saturday to stop Russian border guards from transporting undocumented migrants to the border crossings where they enter Finland illegally.
India tunnel collapse: Special drill arrives to create escape path for trapped workers
World News // 15 hours ago
India tunnel collapse: Special drill arrives to create escape path for trapped workers
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A specialty drilling machine flown into the mountainous region of Uttarakhand is now being used to drill through a collapsed tunnel to rescue dozens of trapped construction workers on Thursday.
U.N. calls for probe of breaches of humanitarian law in Israel-Hamas war
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. calls for probe of breaches of humanitarian law in Israel-Hamas war
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk called Thursday for an international investigation of allegations of serious violations of international law in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
WHO creates global commission to combat loneliness, social isolation
World News // 16 hours ago
WHO creates global commission to combat loneliness, social isolation
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced the launch of a three-year global initiative to combat loneliness as an urgent health issue, while aiming to promote social connectivity in communities around the world.
New museum in Seoul focuses on North Korean human rights
World News // 20 hours ago
New museum in Seoul focuses on North Korean human rights
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The first museum centering on North Korean human rights opened this week in Seoul, with an inaugural exhibition that highlights the authoritarian regime's heavy restrictions on freedom of expression.
China says it has launched super-fast 1TB-per-second Internet network
World News // 1 day ago
China says it has launched super-fast 1TB-per-second Internet network
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- China launched an "ultra-high-speed next-generation" internet network linking Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou with the capability to transfer 1.2 terabytes of data per second.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
U.S. warship downs Iranian-backed drone in Red Sea
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
Judge plans to issue protective order in Trump Georgia election case
Judge plans to issue protective order in Trump Georgia election case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement