Hamas hostage found dead near Gaza hospital

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A hostage abducted by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Yehuddit Weiss, has been found dead adjacent to Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Sharif, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Israeli forces remained inside the hospital after storming it for the second time in 24 hours. and claimed to have found a clandestine Hamas war command post in the basement of the hospital, which has run out of fuel, electricity and, some doctors say, hope, after many physicians have reportedly performed limited medical procedures by candlelight, bereft of enough aid to sustain a legitimate medical operation. The hospital also houses a number of premature infants and other babies.