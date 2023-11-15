Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 3:09 AM

Israel launches 'targeted attack' on Gaza's largest hospital

By Mark Moran
A Palestinian man holds an injured child following an Israeli strike at Al Najar Hospital in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, October 20, 2023. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI
1 of 4 | A Palestinian man holds an injured child following an Israeli strike at Al Najar Hospital in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, October 20, 2023. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Israel is urging Hamas to surrender amid what it said is a "targeted" military strike inside Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians are thought to be sheltering and Israel has accused Hamas of setting up a command post.

Conditions inside the hospital have deteriorated. The hospital has run out of fuel and is not considered operational. Doctors report "catastrophic" conditions for patients, staff, and civilians inside, including dozens of babies.

Advertisement

A doctor inside Al-Shifa told CNN they were only given 30 minutes' warning before the Israeli military launched its operation.

"We were asked to stay clear of the windows and the balconies," Dr. Khaled Abu Samra said. "We can hear the armored vehicles, they are very close to the entrance of the complex."

Related

There are several thousand people seeking shelter from the Israeli military offensive and according to the latest reports, hundreds of patients and staff remain inside Al-Shifa.

The Israeli Defense Forces claimed it had initiated "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Al-Shifa Hospital," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

The statement did not specify, nor have there been independent reports, of how many soldiers entered the hospital, but witnesses told CNN there were Israeli tanks visible in the hospital complex.

"We can see them pointing the guns of the tanks toward the hospital. We are not sure whether soldiers are inside the hospital [buildings], but they are inside the complex with the tanks," Khader Al Za'anoun, a reporter for the Palestinian news agency, Wafa, told CNN.

He reported that gunfire had been exchanged across the complex's yard, and windows in one of the buildings were blown out.

Doctors and journalists at the hospital have described desperate efforts to keep premature babies alive, and said some limited medical procedures are taking place by candlelight.

The lives of dozens of newborn babies, some premature, hung in the balance when the hospital lost power over the weekend. There were efforts to get incubators into the Al-Shifa, but with the electricity out and no fuel, it was not clear how medical staff would operate them.

President Biden said over the weekend that "hospitals must be protected," but those pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears as Israel launched its directed attack just a few days after Biden's statement. Israel has accused Hamas of establishing an operational command center in the hospital and using patients as human shields. Israel said such a tactic "jeopardizes the hospital's protected status under international law." Hamas has repeatedly rejected those claims as a "false narrative."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

North Korea tests new solid-fuel engine for intermediate-range missiles
World News // 31 minutes ago
North Korea tests new solid-fuel engine for intermediate-range missiles
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea tested a "new-type high-thrust" solid-fuel engine for intermediate-range ballistic missiles, its state-run media said Wednesday, as Pyongyang continues to develop its banned weapons program.
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza, say they have taken key militant sites
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza, say they have taken key militant sites
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Israel forces have pushed farther into Gaza, taking buildings belonging to the Hamas-led local government, including its Parliament building.
Man convicted of killing Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya pardoned
World News // 14 hours ago
Man convicted of killing Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya pardoned
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The man convicted of killing Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya has been pardon's after fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.
LG Uplus of Korea buys AirBnB-like reservation service for pets
World News // 14 hours ago
LG Uplus of Korea buys AirBnB-like reservation service for pets
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pet-related industries are growing fast in South Korea, where a growing number of people are choosing dogs or cats over children. LG Uplus said Tuesday it has acquired an Airbnb-like service provider for pets.
Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas assault
World News // 15 hours ago
Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas assault
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The family of Israeli-Canadian peace activist, Vivian Silver, who was initially believed to have been kidnapped during the Hamas-led raid into Southern Israel on Oct. 7, confirmed she died in the assault.
HRW: Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals should be investigated as war crimes
World News // 1 day ago
HRW: Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals should be investigated as war crimes
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on Israel to end attacks on hospitals in Gaza, which it said should be investigated as war crimes.
Rescuers scramble to save workers trapped in Indian tunnel
World News // 23 hours ago
Rescuers scramble to save workers trapped in Indian tunnel
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rescue crews have made contact with stranded 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in India, and say they could reach them Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
World News // 1 day ago
Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- One of Mexico's most prominent LGBTQ+ activists has been killed in an apparent knife attack in his home in the west-central state of Aguascalientes, the Mexican President announced Monday.
Nepal bans TikTok, citing damage to 'social harmony'
World News // 1 day ago
Nepal bans TikTok, citing damage to 'social harmony'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The government of Nepal announced Monday it has banned the TikTok social media video app in the country, citing what it called its negative effect on the nation's "social harmony."
U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The director of the United Nations' humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip warned Monday that all of its operations will be shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel in the besieged enclave.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's sister, dead at 86
Ex-judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's sister, dead at 86
Protective order sought after witness footage leaked in Donald Trump election trial
Protective order sought after witness footage leaked in Donald Trump election trial
HRW: Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals should be investigated as war crimes
HRW: Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals should be investigated as war crimes
House passes Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown
House passes Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown
Thousands attend 'March for Israel' rally on National Mall amid tight security
Thousands attend 'March for Israel' rally on National Mall amid tight security
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement