100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least 100 people suffered injuries and one was arrested when demonstrators calling for a cease-fire of Israeli military action in Gaza protested outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, U.S. Capitol Police said. Police said demonstrators protested "illegally and violently."
Organizers said protesters were pepper-sprayed and pushed by police during the demonstrations, and a half dozen police officers were reportedly pepper-sprayed and punched, according to a police post on social media.