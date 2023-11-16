100 protesters injured in demonstration calling for Gaza cease-fire outside DNC

US Capitol Hill Police ready as protesters gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC on Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- At least 100 people suffered injuries and one was arrested when demonstrators calling for a cease-fire of Israeli military action in Gaza protested outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, U.S. Capitol Police said. Police said demonstrators protested "illegally and violently." Organizers said protesters were pepper-sprayed and pushed by police during the demonstrations, and a half dozen police officers were reportedly pepper-sprayed and punched, according to a police post on social media. Advertisement

Demonstration organizer Dani Noble disputed the police characterization that protestors became violent and said members of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, which calls itself as the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world, had gathered outside the DNC building about 7 p.m. after a candlelight vigil drawing attention to hostilities in Gaza and joined arms at the entrance to the DNC to talk peacefully with lawmakers.

Noble claimed police pushed the demonstrators and pulled them away from the building's entrance.

Sumaya Awad, a member of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America who had gathered with the demonstrators, had just locked arms in front of the building when police responded "with brute force. They gave us no warning," Awad said.

Awad said one demonstrator was pushed over a railing and landed on their head and that there were multiple calls for first aid.

Capitol Police posted on social media that "our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE."

Capitol Police reported all members of Congress were evacuated from the area.

This is the latest in a series of demonstrations across the United States in the weeks since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7. Israel has responded with blockades and relentless military attacks, including a "targeted" mission inside Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital and where Israel has said Hamas has set up a makeshift war operations command center. Hamas has denied the allegation.