Israelis light candles in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a solidarity protest in Jerusalem on October 6, 2022. Amini and the women's movement in Iran won an award for the European Parliament on Thursday. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The European Parliament announced on Thursday awarded the late Jina Mahsa Amini and Iran's Women, Life, Freedom Movement with the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. They will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the European Parliament's Hemicycle in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 13. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the the awards in the Strasbourg plenary chamber after the Parliament's Conference of Presidents. Advertisement

Amini, 22, died in September 2022 while in the custody of Iran's morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Her death sparked widespread protests throughout Iran under the Women, Life Freedom Movement. Iran responded to the protest with violence and arrests against many of the protesters.

"On Sept. 16, we marked one year since the murder of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran," Metsola said in a statement. "The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom in Iran. We stand with those who, even from prison, continue to keep Women, Life and Freedom alive.

"By choosing them as laureates for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought 2023, this House remembers their struggle and continues to honor all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty."

Advertisement

The European Parliament last October and in January called for sanctions against Iran because of its crackdown, which led to additional deaths.

The Sakharov Prize is named after former Soviet Union physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov and recognizes individuals and organizations that defend human rights and fundamental freedoms.