1 of 4 | Protesters block a road in Tehran on October 1, 2022, over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after she was arrested for not wearing her hijab appropriately. File Photo by EPA-EFE

"Today, we are announcing additional sanctions targeting some of Iran's most egregious human rights abusers," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Today -- as we remember Mahsa's tragic death -- we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission.

"They are inspiring the world with their resilience and resolve. And together with our allies and partners, we stand with them."

Amini, 22, died Sept. 16, 2022, in the custody of the Iranian morality police after being arrested for not covering her hair.

Her death sparked protests around the world, including across Iran, where authorities carried out a violent crackdown on demonstrators.

Britain said its sanctions target Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Iran's minister of culture and Islamic guidance; Mohammad Hashemi, deputy minister of culture and Islamic guidance; Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani; and Iran Police spokesman Saeed Montazer Al-Mahdi.

"A year on from Mahsa Amini's tragic death at the hands of Iran's Morality Police, I commend the bravery of Iranian women as they continue to fight for fundamental freedoms," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"Today's sanctions on those responsible for Iran's oppressive laws send a clear message that the U.K. and our partners will continue to stand with Iranian women and call out the repression it is inflicting on its own people."

The U.S. sanctions target Iranian security forces. The Treasury said Friday's actions marked the Biden administration's 13th round of sanctions in connection with Amini's death.

"In addition to the use of lethal force by security forces, the Iranian regime's response to the nationwide protests included mass arrests and detention, with protesters subject to various forms of mistreatment and abuse within Iran's prison system," the Treasury said.

"Tens of thousands of people, including children as young as 12, have been arrested, with many enduring brutal treatment while in custody."

Iranian American Women Foundation holds vigil for Mahsa Amini

Hundreds gather for the Iranian American Women Foundation's candlelight vigil for Mahsa Amini at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif., on September 29, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo