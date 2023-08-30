Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 8:37 AM

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly holds high-level talks in Beijing

By Paul Godfrey
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (L) and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng shake hands ahead of their meeting Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Cleverly later also met with the country's top foreign policy adviser Wang Yi. Photo by Florence Lo/EPA-EFE/Pool
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (L) and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng shake hands ahead of their meeting Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Cleverly later also met with the country's top foreign policy adviser Wang Yi. Photo by Florence Lo/EPA-EFE/Pool

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held a series of meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing on Wednesday including talks with Vice President Han Zheng in the Great Hall of the People.

The talks -- the most senior bi-lateral exchange in five years -- sought to re-establish important lines of communication and address a lack of face-to-face engagement that could lead to "more opportunities for perhaps misinterpretations, mistrust and errors," Cleverly said after meeting Han.

Advertisement

The visit comes amid criticism from fellow Conservative MPs pushing for a harder stance on China due to escalating differences over everything from security and trade to human rights, with several MPs having sanctions placed on them for raising concerns about abuses of minorities in China.

Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith drew parallels with the appeasement policy toward Nazi Germany in the 1930s and Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns said she had urged Cleverly to make human rights a top priority of his visit and accused the government of lacking a credible strategy.

Advertisement

"The confidential, elusive China strategy is buried deep in Whitehall, kept hidden even from senior ministers across government. How can those implementing policy -- and making laws -- do so without an understanding of the overall strategy?" said Kearns.

Cleverly insisted he had repeatedly brought up human rights issues during Wednesday's meetings.

"I've had a number of conversations with senior representatives of the Chinese government, and I have raised human rights in every single one of those meetings and I will continue to do so," he told Sky News.

"This is an issue that is discussed extensively -- not just bilaterally, but at the United Nations. I take very seriously the report produced by the United Nations based on figures from the Chinese government," Cleverly said referring to a 2022 U.N. report that found serious human rights violations had been committed against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

"So this will continue to be an area of discussion that I bring up alongside other areas, and I'm not going to change my posture on that. And I think the Chinese government understands the U.K. is consistent in our approach. I am consistent in my approach and I will keep raising these issues with the Chinese government."

Advertisement

Cleverly's diplomatic mission threatened to be overshadowed by a new report published Wednesday, by the foreign affairs panel, that refers to Taiwan as an "independent country," the first time lawmakers have done so, prompting an angry response from China's Foreign Ministry.

"Taiwan possesses all the qualifications for statehood, including a permanent population, a defined territory, government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states -- it is only lacking greater international recognition," the report states.

Closer ties with Taiwan were entirely feasible if the government was not so over-cautious about offending the Chinese Communist Party, it adds.

"The U.K. should loosen self-imposed restrictions on who can interact with Taiwanese officials. The U.S. and Japan have shown that communication is possible even at the highest level."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused the lawmakers of "reversing right and wrong and confusing black and white," and urged them to refrain from backing Taiwan independence.

"China urges the British parliament to adhere to the 'one China' principle and stop sending the wrong signals to pro-independence Taiwanese secessionist forces," said Wang.

Parliament angered Beijing in March by sending a delegation of MPs to Taiwan for a visit -- including a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen -- amid increasing sales of British defense equipment to the island which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Toyota's Japanese factories reopen after glitch as July production, sales rise
World News // 32 minutes ago
Toyota's Japanese factories reopen after glitch as July production, sales rise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Most of Toyota's assembly plants in Japan reopened Wednesday after a computer system that processes vehicle parts orders failed Monday, shutting down production.
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
World News // 11 hours ago
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Canadian government on Tuesday issued an advisory warning LGBTQ travelers of the dangers of visiting the United States.
Gabon's army takes control of country after opposition alleges election fraud
World News // 2 hours ago
Gabon's army takes control of country after opposition alleges election fraud
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gabon Army officers said on Wednesday that they have taken control of the country after its election commission said President Ali Bonogo had won re-election.
Australia to hold referendum on Indigenous political recognition in October
World News // 3 hours ago
Australia to hold referendum on Indigenous political recognition in October
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Wednesday that the nation will hold a referendum in October on whether to grant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people political representation in parliament.
Hurricane Franklin hitting U.S. east coast with life-threatening surf, rip currents
World News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Franklin hitting U.S. east coast with life-threatening surf, rip currents
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin is generating life-threatening surf and rip currents on Bermuda and large parts of the U.S. east coast, forecasters said Tuesday night.
Meta says it won't censor ex-Cambodian leader Hun Sen over incendiary speech
World News // 13 hours ago
Meta says it won't censor ex-Cambodian leader Hun Sen over incendiary speech
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Meta announced Tuesday it has chosen not to censor the accounts of Hun Sen, the former leader of Cambodia who has been under fire for a live video he broadcasted of an incendiary speech he delivered in January.
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
World News // 14 hours ago
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 people were arrested in Nigeria for attending a gay wedding, including the couple who got married, according to police in the western African country.
North Korea's navy must be prepared for an invasion, Kim Jong Un warns
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea's navy must be prepared for an invasion, Kim Jong Un warns
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on his military to prepare for a "more frantic" invasion by U.S.-allied nations Tuesday.
Putin not in attendance at funeral of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
World News // 19 hours ago
Putin not in attendance at funeral of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Wanger Mercenary Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried Tuesday, two months after leading a failed mutiny against the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Ukraine evacuates families from Zaporizhzhia zone being shelled by Russians
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine evacuates families from Zaporizhzhia zone being shelled by Russians
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities have decided to initiate a mandatory evacuation of 121 people living in settlements that have been exposed to Russian shelling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
White House names first 10 drugs eligible for Medicare price negotiations
White House names first 10 drugs eligible for Medicare price negotiations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement