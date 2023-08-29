Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 8:38 AM

British foreign secretary flies into Beijing for first high-level summit in five years

By Paul Godfrey
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to become the first senior British official to visit Beijing in five years when he arrives in China for bi-lateral talks on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to become the first senior British official to visit Beijing in five years when he arrives in China for bi-lateral talks on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Britain's top diplomat, James Cleverly, will touch down in Beijing on Wednesday on the first visit by a British foreign secretary in five years in an effort to kickstart a new approach to relations after a series of disputes over trade, security and values.

Cleverly will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart and top foreign policy adviser Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng to try to bolster communication channels in order to "advance and protect U.K. national interests including cyber, international security and human rights," the Foreign Office said in a news release.

Advertisement

But he will also look to work together with China on tackling major global issues such as climate change.

The visit follows the rolling out of a new three-pronged China policy centered on protecting against potential threats to security or prosperity from Beijing, cooperation with regional and global partners and engaging with China for the sake of a stable relationship.

Read More

Cleverly will raise the issue of human rights in Xinjiang province and Tibet and the erosion of autonomy, rights and freedoms in Hong Kong under the National Security Law, as well as other British interests, including the sanctioning of MPs who campaigned against Beijing's crackdown on Uighur Muslims in the country's far northwest.

Advertisement

Beijing was also angered by the visit to Taiwan in March of a group MPs which included a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen amid a rise in British arms sales to the island which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

"It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues. No significant global problem -- from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation -- can be solved without China," Cleverly said.

"China's size, history and global significance means they cannot be ignored, but that comes with a responsibility on the global stage. That responsibility means China fulfilling its international commitments and obligations".

Cleverly is set to tell his hosts that part of that was helping to end Putin's invasion of Ukraine, diffusing tensions in the South China Sea and "ceasing malign activity in cyberspace."

As the largest global investor in sustainable energy and the largest emitter of carbon, tackling climate change was impossible without China and the choices it made were critical to the ability of the rest of the world to do so.

In July 2020, the government ordered Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei be completely excluded from the nation's 5G mobile network within seven years amid growing security concerns that China may require Chinese technology companies to spy on its behalf.

Advertisement

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said mobile network operators in Britain would be banned from purchasing Huawei equipment at the end of the year and required to remove existing Huawei communications infrastructure by 2027.

Latest Headlines

Computer glitch shuts down operations at 14 Toyota assembly plants across Japan
World News // 1 hour ago
Computer glitch shuts down operations at 14 Toyota assembly plants across Japan
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A computer malfunction forced Toyota to shut down operations at all the company's 14 vehicle assembly plants across Japan Tuesday, but officials did not believe that hackers were responsible.
U.N.: Gangs forcing vulnerable people to commit online crimes
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N.: Gangs forcing vulnerable people to commit online crimes
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A growing number of organized criminal gangs are using the Internet to entrap victims, including those who are vulnerable like migrants and refugees, into illegal acts with threats and violence, the United Nations said.
British airport delays may last days, government rules out cyberattack
World News // 2 hours ago
British airport delays may last days, government rules out cyberattack
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Although the "technical issues" that haunted British commercial aviation on Monday have been fixed, the delays at the country's busiest airports are expected to last for days, officials said on Tuesday.
Franklin remains powerful category 4 hurricane despite weakening overnight
World News // 2 days ago
Franklin remains powerful category 4 hurricane despite weakening overnight
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Franklin, the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, remained a very powerful category 4 storm early Tuesday.
Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Russian authorities on Monday charged a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok with collecting information about the war in Ukraine for the American government.
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
World News // 14 hours ago
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- France will ban students from wearing abayas, the long, robe-like garments worn by Muslim women, in state schools this academic year as the country faces accusations of Islamophobia from a growing Muslim minority.
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
World News // 19 hours ago
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's convenience store chain E-Mart 24 said Monday that drone delivery services at a store in Gimcheon have begun.
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
World News // 20 hours ago
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Italian energy company Eni said Monday it started production off the Ivory Coast in the Baleine oil and gas field, an accomplishment made less than two years after the initial discovery.
China's Evergrande stock collapses as trading resumes after suspension
World News // 23 hours ago
China's Evergrande stock collapses as trading resumes after suspension
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shares in troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande ended their first day on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday since trading was suspended 17 months ago down 79% as the company grapples with huge losses and debt.
'Technical issues' cause delays at British airports
World News // 23 hours ago
'Technical issues' cause delays at British airports
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights at airports throughout Britain were delayed Monday as the National Air Traffic Services said it was experiencing "technical issues."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement