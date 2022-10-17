Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 6:04 AM

British politicians, activists call for probe into attack at Chinese consulate

By Darryl Coote
An activist protesting in favor of democracy in Hong Kong was beaten outside of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, prompting British politicians and activists to call for an investigation. Screen capture/BBC/Facebook
An activist protesting in favor of democracy in Hong Kong was beaten outside of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, prompting British politicians and activists to call for an investigation. Screen capture/BBC/Facebook

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- British politicians and activists are calling for an investigation into the reported beating of a pro-democracy Hong Kong activist at the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Sunday during a pro-democracy protest held outside the consulate by the Hong Kong Indigenous Defense Force.

Advertisement

The protest was organized to coincide with the speech that Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Sunday to open the weeklong 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the group said.

Video widely circulated of the incident online shows it began when people wearing riot helmets seemingly associated with the consulate grabbed a large painting depicting Xi that the protesters had erected outside the facility's gates

RELATED Kyiv rocked by 'kamikaze' drones, prompting renewed calls for weaponry

The two helmeted men were confronted by protesters as they tried to carry the painting into the compound. Amid the commotion, one of the demonstrators was seen in the footage as having been pulled into the consulate's grounds where he was held down and violently beaten by several people until a police officer on the scene extracted the protester from the pile.

Advertisement

Greater Manchester Police told UPI in a statement Monday that it was aware of the incident and has since enacted a police patrol plan for the area.

"Officers were present and responded immediately to diffuse the situation. Inquiries are ongoing at this time to understand the full circumstances," it said.

RELATED At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison

A spokesperson for the consulate told the BBC that the protesters had hung "an insulting portrait" of Xi at the consulate's main entrance, which "would be intolerable and unacceptable for any diplomatic and consular missions of any country."

"Therefore, we condemn this deplorable act with strong indignation and firm opposition."

The incident attracted widespread concern from politicians and human rights and pro-democracy activists, who called for the government to open an investigation.

RELATED U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border

Former Conservative Party leader and current member of Parliament Iain Duncan Smith described the incident as "deeply worrying" while calling on the British government to "demand a full apology from the Chinese ambassador" and for those responsible to be sent back to China. Duncan Smith was sanctioned by the Chinese government in 2021

Labor Member of Parliament Sarah Owen called for an investigation to be immediately opened into the incident in order to "ensure people fleeing persecution feel safe [in] our country."

Advertisement

Conservative Member of Parliament Alicia Kearns, who is also the chair of the foreign affairs committee, similarly called for Britain's secretaries of home and foreign affairs to "urgently investigate."

"The CCP will not import their beating of protesters and denial of free speech to British streets," she said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party by its initials. "Chinese ambassador should be summoned & if any official has beaten protesters, they must be expelled or prosecuted."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Watch's co-founder and chief executive, Benedict Rogers, similarly demanded that those responsible be prosecuted or expelled.

"They must not be allowed to get away whit this, they cannot be allowed to hide behind diplomatic immunity and they must be investigated and, if found guilty by an investigation, they should either face criminal prosecution or immediate explosion," he said in a statement.

"We cannot allow the Chinese Communist party regime's thuggery, brutality, inhumanity and criminality on the streets of Britain against peaceful demonstrators exercising their basic right to protest."

Relations between democratic nations and China have frayed in recent years as they accuse Beijing of committing gross human rights violations, such as genocide in Xinjiang province, and suppression of free speech in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

In June of 2020, Beijing instituted a draconian national security law over Hong Kong after mass pro-democracy protests brought the city to a standstill.

The law attracted widespread condemnation from Western nations, including Britain, which responded with sanctions against Beijing and by creating a pathway to citizenship from some 3 million Hong Kongers.

Latest Headlines

Kyiv rocked by 'kamikaze' drones, prompting renewed calls for weaponry
World News // 4 hours ago
Kyiv rocked by 'kamikaze' drones, prompting renewed calls for weaponry
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, causing civilians to flee to shelters and Ukrainian officials to renew calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems.
U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- More than 90 naked migrants were discovered over the weekend at the Greek-Turkish border, prompting the United Nations' refugee office to call for an investigation.
At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison
World News // 13 hours ago
At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- At least four prisoners died and 61 were injured after a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, Iranian officials said Sunday.
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
World News // 15 hours ago
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against rising inflation, organized by a coalition of left-wing parties seeking to put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
World News // 16 hours ago
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A gunman shot 12 people dead and injured three others at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, the Secretary of Citizen Safety in Irapuato said.
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
World News // 18 hours ago
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia has lost nearly 65,000 troops as explosions in Russia's Belgorod region injured multiple people Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%
World News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with deaths down 15% in one week and cases decreasing 7%, including in Europe with infections dropping 4% after weeks of surging.
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
World News // 2 days ago
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Channel 4, the British broadcaster, has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will poll a studio audience on whether to destroy it during a televised program titled Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.
President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan
World News // 19 hours ago
President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Xi Jinping pledged to build a "modern socialist" China by 2049 and discussed "reunification" with Taiwan as well as the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech Sunday.
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training site in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia, the nation's Defense Ministry said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across wide swath of South.
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across wide swath of South.
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement