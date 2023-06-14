June 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he has agreed to the finance minister's monetary policy shift on interest rates amid high inflation and the lira's record low against the U.S. dollar.
While indicating he hasn't personally changed his anti-interest rate hike position, Erdogan said, "But on the point of our treasury and finance minister's current thinking, we, of course, easily yielded to him to take the steps here quickly and together with the Central Bank. We said 'good luck', and in this way, we also declared our determination to reduce inflation to single digits."