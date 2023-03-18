Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2023 / 2:35 PM

Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative

By Patrick Hilsman
The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been extended, Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday. File Photo by Gokhan Mert/UPI
The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been extended, Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday. File Photo by Gokhan Mert/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows for the safe passage of grain amid the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Under the agreement, the export of much-needed Ukrainian and Russian grain to Africa and elsewhere via the Black Sea will continue with Turkey acting as guarantor, Erdogan said in a televised address.

Advertisement

Turkey also manages shipping routes and inspects vessels as part of the arrangement.

"Following talks with the two parties, we have assured the extension of the deal that was due to expire on March 19," the Turkish leader said.

"This deal is of vital importance for the global food supply. I thank Russia and Ukraine, who didn't spare their efforts for a new extension, as well as the United Nations secretary general," he added.

Erdogan didn't say how long the initiative was extended for, but Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent United Nations representative, said in a letter to U.N. leaders the deal has been renewed for 60 days only.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the parties to extend the initiative during a visit to Kyiv earlier this month.

Advertisement

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, agreed last July in Istanbul, has provided for the export f 23 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports," Guterres said. "It contributed to lowering the global cost of food and has offered critical relief."

Read More

Pentagon video shows downed U.S. drone's encounter with Russian jets Russia extends Black Sea grain agreement by 60 days Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'

Latest Headlines

Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese, German leaders vow cooperation on Ukraine and raw materials
March 18 (UPI) -- The leaders of Japan and Germany on Saturday agreed to continue their sanctions on Russia, provide assistance for Ukraine and cooperate on critical raw materials.
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
World News // 4 hours ago
Supporters of Imran Khan, police clash outside Islamabad courtroom
March 18 (UPI) -- Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces Saturday in Islamabad as the ousted leader was due to make a court appearance on corruption charges. 
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
March 17 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
World News // 1 day ago
OECD expects short-term sluggish economic growth
March 17 (UPI) -- The global economy was rocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and it may take at least a year before broader markets recover, the OECD said Friday.
Hundreds arrested as pension protests grip France
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds arrested as pension protests grip France
March 17 (UPI) -- More than 300 people have been arrested amid protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to bypass the French legislature to increase to the age of eligibility for pensions from 62 to 64.
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. completes 18-day joint naval exercise in Middle East
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy-led International Maritime Exercise concluded Thursday, capping the largest joint naval exercise in the Middle East after 18 days.
Italy's Eni finds millions of barrels of oil offshore Mexico
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's Eni finds millions of barrels of oil offshore Mexico
March 17 (UPI) -- Roughly 200 million barrels of oil may rest in the Yatzil reservoir off the eastern coast of Mexico, Italian energy company Eni said Friday.
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Slovakia agrees to send 13 Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine
March 17 (UPI) -- Slovakia has agreed to send more than a dozen fighter jets to Ukraine following a similar move by Poland that prompted an immediate rebuke from Russia.
British teachers pause strike as 'intensive' pay talks with government get underway
World News // 1 day ago
British teachers pause strike as 'intensive' pay talks with government get underway
March 17 (UPI) -- British teachers suspended a wave of strikes in order to enter into "intensive" talks with the government Friday aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over pay, the four main unions and the education department said.
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese President Xi to push for end to Ukraine war in Moscow visit
March 17 (UPI) -- China's President Xi Jinping plans to use a state visit to Moscow next week to push for peace in Ukraine and to get the warring parties talking, Beijing said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with Ukraine war
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement