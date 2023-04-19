Trending
April 19, 2023 / 5:19 AM

Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says

By Darryl Coote
Britain cybersecurity officials on Wednesday warned that Russia-aligned hackers are seeking to target the West's critical infrastructure. File by photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
April 19 (UPI) -- Ideologically motivated hackers sympathetic to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine want to target the critical infrastructure of the democratic world, Britain's cybersecurity agency warned Wednesday.

Specifics about which Western countries and what critical infrastructure was being targeted were not identified in the Wednesday alert from Britain's National Cyber Security Center, but it said this "new class" of Russian hacker that is motivated not by financial gain but ideology has emerged over the last 18 months.

"Although these groups can align to Russia's perceived interests, they are often not subject to formal state control and so their actions are less constrained and their targeting broader than traditional cybercrime actors," the alert said. "This makes them less predictable."

While website defacements, misinformation dissemination and Distributed Denial of Service attacks, known as DDoS, meaning those that disrupt services, have been the focus of these hackers' cyberactivity, the NCSC warns that some have stated a desire to have a greater disruptive and destructive effect on the critical infrastructure of Western nations, including Britain.

"We expect these groups to look for opportunities to create such an impact, particularly if systems are poorly protected," it said.

"Without external assistance, we consider it unlikely that these groups have the capability to deliberately cause a destructive, rather than disruptive, impact in the short term. But they may become more effective over time, and so the NCSC is recommending that organizations act now to manage the risk against successful future attacks."

Oliver Dowden, Britain's Cabinet Office minister, is expected to speak on the alert later Wednesday during a cybersecurity conference in Belfast.

An excerpt of his speech made public in advance shows that he is to acknowledge that disclosing this threat is not something done lightly but seen as necessary to ensure companies defend themselves, and their countries, from this new-found risk.

"It has become clear that certain state-aligned groups have the intent to cause damage to CNI organizations, and it is important that the sector is aware of this," Marsha Quallo-Wright, NCSC deputy director for critical national infrastructure, said in a statement.

