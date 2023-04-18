Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 18, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia

By Patrick Hilsman

April 18 (UPI) -- Because of Swedish anger over the war in Ukraine, the parent company of Absolut Vodka announced Tuesday it will suspend exports to Russia.

Pernod Ricard halted exports to Russia in March 2022 but subsequently resumed exports of some products, including Absolut.

Advertisement

Recently, though, the product was pulled from bars and restaurants after reports that it was available in Russia. That prompted Swedish Prime Minster Ulf Kristersson to say he was "very surprised" to see Swedish products being exported to Russia.

Public reaction led to many Swedish businesses boycotting Absolut.

In a release, Pernod Ricard said the move was taken to help protect its employees, among others.

"Acknowledging also the duty of care towards our employees and partners, we cannot expose them to massive criticisms in all forms. Therefore, The Absolut Company has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia," Pernod Ricard said.

To circumvent sanctions in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia dropped the requirement for products to be approved by their authorized importers, meaning products from companies unwilling to do business in Russia still are likely to arrive via third-party exporters.

Advertisement

"For clarity, this will unfortunately not prevent Absolut from falling into the hands of the parallel market which has strongly increased in recent months and over which we have no control," the press release stated.

Though Absolut will no longer be exported to Russia, some products from Pernod Ricard will still be exported there.

Read More

Absolut campaign sparks controversy Absolut pulls 'red light' ad campaign Absolut faces 'Sex and the City' lawsuit

Latest Headlines

Apple opens first-ever Indian retail location in Mumbai
World News // 57 minutes ago
Apple opens first-ever Indian retail location in Mumbai
April 18 (UPI) -- Apple opened a new retail location in Mumbai Tuesday, the first ever in India, as the company bolsters its presence in India.
Hyundai Mobis creates rollable display screens for vehicles
World News // 2 hours ago
Hyundai Mobis creates rollable display screens for vehicles
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's parts maker Hyundai Mobis said it has created rollable display screens for vehicles, a first in the industry.
G7 foreign ministers pledge support for Ukraine, express concerns over China
World News // 3 hours ago
G7 foreign ministers pledge support for Ukraine, express concerns over China
April 18 (UPI) -- The G7 foreign ministers said on Tuesday their countries continue to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russia and expressed concerns about China on a number of issues including access to the South China Sea.
U.S. diplomats escape unharmed after marked convoy attacked in Sudan
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. diplomats escape unharmed after marked convoy attacked in Sudan
April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his call for a cease-fire in Sudan on Tuesday after a marked American diplomatic convoy came under fire amid fierce fighting between rival military factions
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to remain in Russian jail
World News // 4 hours ago
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ordered to remain in Russian jail
April 18 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich was denied bail on Tuesday in a court appearance in Moscow, as his Russia-based attorneys appealed his detention for espionage.
China's reopening unleashes burst of economic growth
World News // 5 hours ago
China's reopening unleashes burst of economic growth
April 18 (UPI) -- China's National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday a strong performance by the services sector helped the world's second-largest economy grow by an estimated 4.5% in the first quarter, in line with expectations.
Police Scotland arrests SNP treasurer in party finances investigation
World News // 6 hours ago
Police Scotland arrests SNP treasurer in party finances investigation
April 18 (UPI) -- Police Scotland on Tuesday arrested Scotland National Party Treasurer Colin Beattie in its ongoing investigation into the party finances that has already snared the husband of former party leader Nicola Sturgeon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to regions of occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, marking his second surprise visit to the country in as many months.
CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded media' label
World News // 12 hours ago
CBC quits Twitter over 'government-funded media' label
April 17 (UPI) -- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announced in a tweet that it is quitting Twitter, after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk slapped a "government-funded media" label on its account.
U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release
April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Embassy officials were able to meet with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for the first time in a Russian prison, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy confirmed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement