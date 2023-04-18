Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia

April 18 (UPI) -- Because of Swedish anger over the war in Ukraine, the parent company of Absolut Vodka announced Tuesday it will suspend exports to Russia.

Pernod Ricard halted exports to Russia in March 2022 but subsequently resumed exports of some products, including Absolut.

Recently, though, the product was pulled from bars and restaurants after reports that it was available in Russia. That prompted Swedish Prime Minster Ulf Kristersson to say he was "very surprised" to see Swedish products being exported to Russia.

Public reaction led to many Swedish businesses boycotting Absolut.

In a release, Pernod Ricard said the move was taken to help protect its employees, among others.

"Acknowledging also the duty of care towards our employees and partners, we cannot expose them to massive criticisms in all forms. Therefore, The Absolut Company has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia," Pernod Ricard said.

To circumvent sanctions in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia dropped the requirement for products to be approved by their authorized importers, meaning products from companies unwilling to do business in Russia still are likely to arrive via third-party exporters.

"For clarity, this will unfortunately not prevent Absolut from falling into the hands of the parallel market which has strongly increased in recent months and over which we have no control," the press release stated.

Though Absolut will no longer be exported to Russia, some products from Pernod Ricard will still be exported there.