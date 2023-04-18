Trending
April 18, 2023 / 3:56 PM

Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections

By Patrick Hilsman
The Justice Department has announced charges against four U.S. citizens and three Russian citizens for acting on behalf of Russan intelligence. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Florida on Tuesday voted to indict four U.S. citizens and three Russian citizens for acting on behalf of Russian intelligence to try to influence U.S. elections.

The indictment alleges Moscow resident Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, who founded the Kremlin-funded Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, used the organization to carry out so-called "foreign malign influence" operations.

According to the Justice Department, Victorovich's activities were directed by "Moscow-based [Russian Federal Security Service] officers, including indicted defendants, Aleksey Borisovich Sukhodolov and Yegor Sergeyevich Popov."

"Among other conduct, the superseding indictment alleges that the Russian defendants recruited, funded, and directed U.S. political groups to act as unregistered illegal agents of the Russian government and sow discord and spread pro-Russian propaganda," the Justice Department said in a press release Tuesday.

RELATED Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia

"The indicted intelligence officers, in particular, participated in covertly funding and directing candidates for local office within the United States," the press release stated.

"Ionov allegedly recruited members of political groups within the United States, including the African People's Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement," according to the Justice Department.

Additionally, Ionov is alleged to have recruited members of the Black Hammer activist organization in Georgia and an unnamed political group in California, "to participate in the influence campaign and act as agents of Russia in the United States."

"As today's announcement demonstrates, the Criminal Division is committed to eradicating foreign malign influence from the U.S. political system and helping ensure the integrity of our elections," said Assistant Attorney General Kevin Polite Jr.

The four U.S. citizens indited are Omali Yeshitela, a founder and chairman of the APSP; Penny Joanne Hess, a leader in the APSP; Jesse Nevel, an APSP member; and Augustus C. Romain Jr., an APSP leader who founded Black Hammer.

RELATED Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour

U.S. ambassador meets with journalist held in Russia, demands release

