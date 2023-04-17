Advertisement
World News
April 17, 2023 / 9:06 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Brazil to begin Latin America tour

By A.L. Lee
1/5
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at the G20 summit in March. File Photo by EPA-EFE
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at the G20 summit in March. File Photo by EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kicked off a five-day tour of Latin America in Brazil on Monday as Moscow seeks to rally international support for the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov plans to hold meetings through Friday with his diplomatic counterparts in Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba in an effort to "strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation," Russian state media reported.

Advertisement

Lavrov's tour aims to strengthen political, cultural and economic ties between Moscow and Latin America with a focus on bolstering "the legal framework of the present-day world, which is based on the United Nations Charter," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Latin America is a friendly region, one of the centers of the formation of a multipolar world and Russia plans to maintain a dynamic dialogue with it, develop constructive cooperation free from any dictation from outside," the statement read.

RELATED Former President Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil following election loss, riots

But many diplomatic experts believed Moscow was seeking to exploit the open market for influence in the region by pressuring leaders for commitments to support Russia by remaining neutral on Ukraine.

Lavrov's first stop in Brazil comes after the country's new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, condemned the Russian invasion while leaving an opening for further diplomacy by accusing NATO of playing a role in triggering the conflict.

Advertisement

Lula previously indicated he was eager to elevate Brazil's standing on the world stage after years of geopolitical isolation under former President Jair Bolsonaro, and Moscow was likely to see this as an opportunity for leverage in the negotiations, diplomatic experts said.

RELATED In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy

Brazil has remained neutral since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Brazilian president, who took office in January, would face a serious challenge in aligning with Russia as one of the country's biggest trade partners is the United States, which is backing Ukraine.

Many political insiders believed that Lula would be more focused on negotiating a cease-fire in Ukraine after he suggested a peace deal during a January meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

RELATED Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

At the time, Lula declined to send ammunition to help Ukraine's military but did send his foreign policy adviser to Moscow to discuss a potential peace deal with President Vladimir Putin.

Washington was also growing increasingly circumspect after Lula recently told the Chinese media that Ukraine should give up Crimea and that the United States should "stop encouraging the war" -- which raised eyebrows among Brazil's allies around the world.

"Lula's approach to the issue in Ukraine, both in substance and rhetoric, is causing a lot of mistrust in Washington and other Western capitals in Europe," said Bruna Santos, who was observing the situation as director of the Brazil Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington.

Advertisement

Previously, Lula met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in February when both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to safeguard Brazil's democratic institutions following a mob attack on governmental buildings that was reminiscent of the Jan. 6 insurrection in the United States.

In March, Brazil condemned the Russian during a vote at the United Nations.

Latest Headlines

Good Friday agreement leaders gather in Belfast, urge politicians to resume power-sharing
World News // 1 hour ago
Good Friday agreement leaders gather in Belfast, urge politicians to resume power-sharing
April 17 (UPI) -- Leaders and officials from both sides of the Atlantic involved in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement were in Belfast on Monday for a conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the deal.
Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison
World News // 2 hours ago
Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison
April 17 (UPI) -- A Moscow court on Monday sentenced one of Vladimir Putin's harshest critics in Russia, civil rights advocate Vladimir Kara-Murza, to 25 years in prison for condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.
At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
April 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured in fighting between two rival military factions in Sudan, a doctors' union said Monday.
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea and Japan held a trilateral naval missile defense exercise on Monday, the South Korean navy announced, days after North Korea launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile.
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
World News // 7 hours ago
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
April 17 (UPI) -- An Iranian court has convicted 10 mostly low-ranking members of the country's air defense forces for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, according to the official judiciary news agency.
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
World News // 17 hours ago
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
April 16 (UPI) -- A truffle hunter was killed Sunday by a suspected ISIS fighter in the Syrian desert.
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
April 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday defended St. John Paul II against insinuations that his predecessor would seek out young girls to molest while flanked by two monsignors.
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
April 16 (UPI) -- The United Nations' World Food Program will suspend its operations in Sudan after three staff members were killed in the country's Darfur region after an apparent coup attempt caused heavy fighting to break out.
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
World News // 1 day ago
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
April 16 (UPI) -- A top Russian general who is considered to be "widely respected" has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war, British intelligence officials said Sunday.
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
World News // 1 day ago
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
April 15 (UPI) -- A former Indian politician and his brother were shot dead on live TV on Saturday while flanked by police on the way to a nearby hospital for a checkup after he was jailed for a kidnapping plot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
Fulton County, Ga., moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
Fulton County, Ga., moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement