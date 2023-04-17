Advertisement
World News
April 17, 2023 / 7:33 AM

Moscow court sentences Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

By Clyde Hughes
A Moscow court on Monday sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza, a harsh critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to 25 years in prison. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
A Moscow court on Monday sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza, a harsh critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to 25 years in prison. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- A Moscow court on Monday sentenced one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's harshest critics in Russia, civil rights advocate Vladimir Kara-Murza, to 25 years in prison for condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Kara-Murza faced charges of treason, spreading fake news about the Russian army, and facilitating activities of an undesirable organization under a set of laws criminalizing criticism of the war in Ukraine implemented at the start of Russia's invasion.

Advertisement

He was detained last year after he called Putin and the Russian government "a regime of murders" in an interview with CNN.

"Based on the results of the trial, for Vladimir Vladimirovich Kara-Murza, by partial addition of sentences, to be sentenced to a final sentence of imprisonment for a term of 25 years to be served in a strict regime correctional colony," the court said in a statement.

RELATED 'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates

Kara-Murza's attorney, Vadim Prokhorov, told CNN that he planned to appeal the sentence. Prokhorov said on Facebook in March that Kara-Murza was being treated for polyneuropathy as a result of the two poison attacks.

In his final speech before the court, Kara-Murza lamented that he was not able to adequately warn of the danger posed by Putin's government.

Advertisement

"I only blame myself for one thing," he said. "I failed to convince enough of my compatriots and politicians in democratic countries of the danger that the current Kremlin regime poses for Russia and for the world."

RELATED EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over fighting in Ukraine

The sentence on Monday immediately drew condemnation from international governments and human rights groups.

Deborah Bronner, Britain's ambassador to Russia called the verdict shocking and demanded the immediate release of Kara-Murza, who holds both Russian and British citizenship.

Amnesty International said in a statement that the crimes Kara-Murza was sentenced for "are in fact acts of outstanding bravery."

RELATED EU announces $1.1B for Ukraine Armed Forces as Britain to provide $500M in loans to Ukraine

"Vladimir Kara-Murza's 25-year prison sentence is yet another chilling example of the systematic repression of civil society, which has broadened and accelerated under the Kremlin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year," Amnesty International's Russia Director Natalia Zviagina said in a statement.

Last month, the United States sanctioned a judge, special investigator and expert witness involved in Kara-Murza's arrests for human-rights abuses against him.

Latest Headlines

At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 97 civilians killed in fighting between Sudanese military groups
April 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured in fighting between two rival military factions in Sudan, a doctors' union said Monday.
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea and Japan held a trilateral naval missile defense exercise on Monday, the South Korean navy announced, days after North Korea launched its newest intercontinental ballistic missile.
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
World News // 6 hours ago
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
April 17 (UPI) -- An Iranian court has convicted 10 mostly low-ranking members of the country's air defense forces for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Tehran, according to the official judiciary news agency.
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
World News // 15 hours ago
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
April 16 (UPI) -- A truffle hunter was killed Sunday by a suspected ISIS fighter in the Syrian desert.
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
April 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday defended St. John Paul II against insinuations that his predecessor would seek out young girls to molest while flanked by two monsignors.
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed
April 16 (UPI) -- The United Nations' World Food Program will suspend its operations in Sudan after three staff members were killed in the country's Darfur region after an apparent coup attempt caused heavy fighting to break out.
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
World News // 22 hours ago
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
April 16 (UPI) -- A top Russian general who is considered to be "widely respected" has likely returned to having a major role in the Ukraine war, British intelligence officials said Sunday.
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
World News // 1 day ago
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
April 15 (UPI) -- A former Indian politician and his brother were shot dead on live TV on Saturday while flanked by police on the way to a nearby hospital for a checkup after he was jailed for a kidnapping plot.
Sudan paramilitary claims control of presidential palace in apparent coup
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan paramilitary claims control of presidential palace in apparent coup
April 15 (UPI) -- A paramilitary group on Saturday claimed to have seized control of Sudan's presidential palace and international airport in an apparent coup attempt amid sounds of heavy fighting in Khartoum.
Man disguises himself as woman to compete in Kenya chess tournament
World News // 1 day ago
Man disguises himself as woman to compete in Kenya chess tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- A Kenyan man is facing a potential ban from competitive chess after he was caught disguising himself as a woman to compete in a tournament.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
Fulton County, Ga., moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
Fulton County, Ga., moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement