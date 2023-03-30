Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 30, 2023 / 8:31 AM

Former President Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil following election loss, riots

By Paul Godfrey
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was greeted by supporters as he returned to Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo by Luis Nova/EPA-EFE
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was greeted by supporters as he returned to Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo by Luis Nova/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro touched back down in the capital Brasilia on Thursday, after spending nearly three months in the United States.

Bosolnaro, who left Brazil following his election defeat at the hands of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in December, traveled to the headquarters of his Liberal Party where he was to attend a reception.

Advertisement

Military police were placed on alert as supporters gathered around the airport and the party headquarters, despite Bolsonaro requesting that they stay away.

He did not make any comments upon his arrival and was expected to travel to his home in Brasilia where his wife, Michelle, remained while he was in the United States.

RELATED Brazil senator: Bolsonaro attended meeting to overturn 2022 election

Bolsonaro had announced intentions to lead opposition to Lula's administration, but he cast some doubt on those ambitions as he spoke to reporters from CNN Brazil before departing from an airport in Orlando.

"You don't have to oppose this government. This government is an opposition in itself," Bolsonaro said, adding he would assist the party "as an experienced person" and work along with "whatever they wish."

Advertisement

Authorities are conducting at least 20 investigations into Bolsonaro, six of which are for alleged criminal offenses. The allegations range from spreading false claims about the country's electoral system to whether he incited the Jan. 8 storming of the Presidential Palace, Supreme Court and Congress by his supporters.

RELATED Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots

Bolsonaro condemned the Brasilia attacks but did encourage post-election demonstrations immediately after losing the Oct. 30 election when he mounted a legal challenge alleging voting machines irregularities.

The case was thrown out by the Superior Electoral Tribunal in November which dismissed the challenge as a pretext calculated to fuel pro-Bolsonaro protests.

Bolsonaro in January attempted to apply for a six-month visa to remain in the United States, however, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and other U.S. lawmakers had urged President Joe Biden to revoke a visa for diplomats and heads of state that he used to enter the country.

RELATED Brazil's ousted ex-president seeks permission to remain in United States

Latest Headlines

King Charles III tells Bundestag that Britain and Germany are a 'joint unit' without rival
World News // 26 minutes ago
King Charles III tells Bundestag that Britain and Germany are a 'joint unit' without rival
March 30 (UPI) -- King Charles III made history Thursday by becoming the first British monarch to address the German parliament on day two of a state visit, his first overseas trip since ascending the throne in September.
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
March 30 (UPI) -- At least 29 people died after an inter-island ferry caught fire near the Philippine's Basilan province, the Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday.
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on charges of spying for the United States.
Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties
World News // 1 day ago
Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties
March 29 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military government moved Wednesday to guarantee victory in upcoming elections by dissolving all opposition parties, including Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.
Pope Francis hospitalized with heart problems, respiratory infection
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis hospitalized with heart problems, respiratory infection
March 29 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was at a Rome hospital for a medical checkup on Wednesday, the Vatican said.
Kurdish oil production halted amid export row
World News // 22 hours ago
Kurdish oil production halted amid export row
March 29 (UPI) -- Major energy companies working in northern Iraq said Wednesday they shut down production due to an international court decision that tacitly limits crude oil exports through networks in Turkey.
Biden, Netanyahu clash over Israeli government plan to overhaul judicial system
World News // 22 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu clash over Israeli government plan to overhaul judicial system
March 29 (UPI) -- Israeli government leaders blasted President Joe Biden Thursday after he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
World News // 23 hours ago
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
March 29 (UPI) -- Sotheby's will be auctioning off the most valuable purplish pink diamond ever brought to auction in Hong Kong this June.
U.S. and South Korea stage beach assault in show of military force
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. and South Korea stage beach assault in show of military force
POHANG, South Korea, March 29 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea conducted major amphibious drills Wednesday, storming a beach in the southeastern city of Pohang one day after North Korea unveiled its latest nuclear warheads.
Drillers set to bid on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas acreage
World News // 23 hours ago
Drillers set to bid on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas acreage
March 29 (UPI) -- Would-be drillers are weighing prospects for a chance to work offshore in the Gulf of Mexico as the next auction for the Biden administration got underway on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
Pope Francis hospitalized with heart problems, respiratory infection
Pope Francis hospitalized with heart problems, respiratory infection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement