April 6 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that Lebanon fired nearly three dozen rockets into Israel. In a statement, IDF said 34 rockets were fired, with 25 intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense array, while five landed in Israeli territory. Another four rocket launches were "under review." Advertisement

"Following the rocket fire from Lebanon and sensitivity of recent and upcoming events, the IDF is currently conducting a calm and focused security assessment on the nature of these events," IDF international spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hect wrote on Twitter. "We are prepared to face any threat and ready for all operational scenarios."

The Lebanese army said in a tweet that it had found several rockets set up for launch in southern Lebanon and was working to dismantle them.

Thursday's incident marks the most rockets launched from Lebanon into Israel since a ceasefire that ended a war between the two countries in 2006.

The launch came as the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas traveled to Beirut to meet with officials from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Hezbollah has not commented on the incident.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press conference that Hamas was responsible for the rocket fire, adding it was also behind recent rocket fire from Gaza.

Israeli officials say at least seven rockets were launched from Gaza on Thursday, in addition to rocket launches on Wednesday. The Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Wednesday and Thursday targeting densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.

Those rocket launches came after clashes involving Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

