April 1, 2023 / 4:19 PM

More than 450K rally in Israel despite pause to judicial overhaul

By Adam Schrader
Israeli demonstrators make a fire as they block Ayalon highway during a protest against the government's justice system reform plans in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE
April 1 (UPI) -- As many as 450,000 people were estimated to have protested in Israel on Saturday despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pause to his planned overhaul of the country's judiciary.

The streets of Tel Aviv were filled with protesters, The Times of Israel reported, while The Jerusalem Post estimated that 175,000 were demonstrating in the city for the 13th consecutive week.

Demonstrations were planned in as many as 150 locations across the country, reports indicated. Speakers were expected to include Nathan Netanyahu, the cousin of the prime minister.

Some protesters also demonstrated in front of the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, i24 News reported.

Three men were arrested by Israeli police in Tel Aviv during the demonstration for carrying assault weapons and pepper spray which they planned to use on the protesters, Ynet reported.

Police also reportedly arrested a protester armed with a stun gun who planned to harm counter-protesters.

Some streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have been closed by police because of the protests, outlets reported.

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the prime minister have agreed to resume the process for the judicial overhaul after Passover.

Organizers have reportedly said they will continue to rally until the proposed judicial overhaul is killed completely.

Some demonstrators who support the planned judicial overhaul protested on Thursday for the second time since Netanyahu paused the legislation.

As many as 20,000 protesters were reported to have marched through Tel Aviv in that demonstration, according to i24 News.

Under Netanyahu's plan, the Israeli Supreme Court would no longer be able to overturn laws passed by the country's parliament. A simple majority in the Knesset would also be able to overturn decisions from the high court and politicians would have more authority to appoint judges.

At least 12 killed in stampede at Pakistan charity site
World News // 32 minutes ago
At least 12 killed in stampede at Pakistan charity site
April 1 (UPI) -- At least 12 people were killed during a stampede at a factory in Karachi, Pakistan, where free food was being distributed to the needy to mark Ramadan, police said Saturday.
Russia rotates into presidency of U.N. Security Council; Ukraine objects
World News // 51 minutes ago
Russia rotates into presidency of U.N. Security Council; Ukraine objects
April 1 (UPI) -- Russia took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council Saturday as Ukraine's foreign minister blasted the move as "a bad joke."
Japan creates agency to tackle historically low birth rates
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan creates agency to tackle historically low birth rates
April 1 (UPI) -- Japan on Saturday inaugurated a new government agency designed to coordinate efforts to reverse the country's alarmingly low birthrate, which have fallen for seven consecutive years.
Death toll in failed St. Lawrence River migrant crossing rises to 8
World News // 3 hours ago
Death toll in failed St. Lawrence River migrant crossing rises to 8
April 1 (UPI) -- The death toll in a failed attempt by migrants to cross the St. Lawrence River from Quebec, Canada into the United States has risen to eight, tribal police officials confirmed.
Pope Francis released from hospital following stay for bronchitis
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis released from hospital following stay for bronchitis
April 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was released from Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Saturday after two days of treatment for bronchitis, the Vatican announced. 
Andrew Tate to await possible sex-trafficking charges under house arrest
World News // 23 hours ago
Andrew Tate to await possible sex-trafficking charges under house arrest
March 31 (UPI) -- Self-styled self-help guru and social media influencer Andrew Tate will be released from prison in Romania, where he was being held on suspicion of sex trafficking, and held under house arrest.
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
World News // 1 day ago
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
March 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined heads of state in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to commemorate approximately one year from the massacre during which Russian paratrooper units killed hundreds of civilians.
Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
World News // 1 day ago
Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
March 31 (UPI) -- The South African authorities on Friday denied parole to disgraced paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted in 2017 for the shooting death of his girlfriend at his home.
Euro area inflation declined in March, but core inflation remains high
World News // 1 day ago
Euro area inflation declined in March, but core inflation remains high
March 31 (UPI) -- Inflation for the euro area was estimated to be 6.9% in March, about 1.5% below the rate from February, data from the European Union's statistic's office showed Friday, though a less-volatile reading was a concern.
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, allowing him to preside over Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican, officials said on Friday.
