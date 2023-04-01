More than 450K rally in Israel despite pause to judicial overhaul

Israeli demonstrators make a fire as they block Ayalon highway during a protest against the government's justice system reform plans in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

Demonstrations were planned in as many as 150 locations across the country, reports indicated. Speakers were expected to include Nathan Netanyahu, the cousin of the prime minister.

Some protesters also demonstrated in front of the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, i24 News reported.

Three men were arrested by Israeli police in Tel Aviv during the demonstration for carrying assault weapons and pepper spray which they planned to use on the protesters, Ynet reported.

Police also reportedly arrested a protester armed with a stun gun who planned to harm counter-protesters.

Some streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have been closed by police because of the protests, outlets reported.

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the prime minister have agreed to resume the process for the judicial overhaul after Passover.

Organizers have reportedly said they will continue to rally until the proposed judicial overhaul is killed completely.

Some demonstrators who support the planned judicial overhaul protested on Thursday for the second time since Netanyahu paused the legislation.

As many as 20,000 protesters were reported to have marched through Tel Aviv in that demonstration, according to i24 News.

Under Netanyahu's plan, the Israeli Supreme Court would no longer be able to overturn laws passed by the country's parliament. A simple majority in the Knesset would also be able to overturn decisions from the high court and politicians would have more authority to appoint judges.