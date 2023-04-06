Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2023 / 8:30 AM

Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque

By Paul Godfrey
Israeli police clashed with what they described as "juvenile rioters" for a second night as Palestinian authorities accused them of crossing a "red line" at Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan celebrations. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE
Israeli police clashed with what they described as "juvenile rioters" for a second night as Palestinian authorities accused them of crossing a "red line" at Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan celebrations. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- Tensions remained high in Israel on Thursday after an escalation of violent clashes in Jerusalem's old city between Muslim worshippers and police at the Al-Aqsa mosque saw at least seven rockets fired from Gaza, triggering warning sirens in communities near the border.

Israel Police said they were met by dozens of juvenile rioters, some of them masked, who threw fireworks and stones at worshippers and officers, who they said were present to ensure Muslims' safe access for evening prayers marking Ramadan, before attempting to barricade themselves in.

Advertisement

Officers managed to clear the scene and assist worshipers to leave the mosque and the area is now quiet, police said.

But Palestinian authorities said it was the police who had attacked worshippers and that a "red line" had been crossed.

RELATED Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting hundreds

Israel Defense Forces said seven surface-to-air rockets were launched from Gaza, setting off warning sirens across the south of the country, but none hits their targets.

The violence followed clashes on Tuesday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque that saw hundreds of arrests, rocket fire from Gaza and Israel responding Wednesday with airstrikes against what it said were weapon manufacturing sites, a storage site belonging to Hamas.

Advertisement

All but 53 of the 450 people arrested Tuesday have since been released, according to a statement from the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs.

RELATED Israel repeals 2005 law, allowing Jewish settlers back in Gaza Strip

The Bureau of the United Nation General Assembly's Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People condemned the actions of Israeli police at the mosque.

"The bureau calls for respect the freedom of all worshippers to access the religious sites in accordance with established parameters," it said.

"Israel's illegal policies and practices have continued to entrench its illegal occupation of the Palestinian territory it has occupied since 1967."

RELATED Israel is facing twin existential crises with judiciary 'reform,' Palestinian conflict

It added that Israel must be held accountable for violations in the occupied Palestinian territory and urged Israel to comply with its international legal obligations under U.N. resolutions.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called for sanctions against Israel.

"It is no longer enough this time, as every time, to condemn Israel in the Security Council by many countries. This time, sanctions must be imposed on it as a terrorist state, as a rogue state, and as an occupying and apartheid state," the ministry said in a Twitter Post.

Latest Headlines

Macron tells Xi he can 'count on' China to 'bring Russia to its senses' on Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Macron tells Xi he can 'count on' China to 'bring Russia to its senses' on Ukraine
April 6 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in hopes of getting him to reason with Russia on its war in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies
World News // 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies
April 6 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran met for talks in Beijing on Thursday for the first time since re-establishing ties last month in a deal brokered by China.
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
World News // 4 hours ago
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
April 6 (UPI) -- China sent three navy vessels into waters near Taiwan on Thursday, Taipei's Defense Ministry said, hours after the democratic island's president met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
McCarthy, bipartisan group of House members meet with Taiwanese president
World News // 18 hours ago
McCarthy, bipartisan group of House members meet with Taiwanese president
April 5 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of House lawmakers waved off threats of retaliation from China over their meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, reaffirming the U.S. support for Taiwan.
In trip to China, French President Macron hopes to alter Xi stance on Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
In trip to China, French President Macron hopes to alter Xi stance on Ukraine
April 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday, during their current trip to China.
In Taiwan, citizens train for a Chinese invasion
World News // 16 hours ago
In Taiwan, citizens train for a Chinese invasion
TAIPEI, April 5 (UPI) -- Students at Taiwan's Kuma Academy are training for a Chinese invasion, a once-distant prospect that is increasingly seen as a very real possibility on this self-governing island.
British government to place some asylum seekers on a barge
World News // 19 hours ago
British government to place some asylum seekers on a barge
April 5 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office said on Wednesday that it will place 500 immigrants seeking asylum and other refugees on a barge along the Dorset coast over the complaints from locals.
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
World News // 20 hours ago
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
April 5 (UPI) -- A man with a hatchet killed at least four children in a kindergarten in southern Brazil, authorities said on Wednesday.
International police action takes down Genesis Market for cybercrimes
World News // 21 hours ago
International police action takes down Genesis Market for cybercrimes
April 5 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies from 17 nations have taken down, Genesis Market, one of the largest online marketplaces for stolen financial information.
French LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is world's richest man at $201 billion
World News // 21 hours ago
French LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is world's richest man at $201 billion
April 5 (UPI) -- French billionaire Bernard Arnault's net worth has topped $200 billion making him the world's richest person and just the third person to ever amass that much money. Arnault started the luxury goods company LVMH.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement