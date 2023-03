Pope Francis sent a second night in a Rome hospital on Thursday after he was diagnosed with viral bronchitis. Photo by South Sudan Presidency Press Office/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis could be discharged from a Rome hospital "in a few days" after being treated for viral bronchitis with antibiotics under a doctor's care, Vatican officials said Thursday. Francis was diagnosed with viral bronchitis after he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome following a scheduled check-up on Wednesday. Advertisement

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said the pope spent Thursday resting, praying and working as antibiotic treatments he received had :resulted in a marked improvement in his state of health,"

"Based on a foreseeable course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days," Bruni said.

Sources told the Italian news outlet ANSA that hospital tests ruled out heart problems and pneumonia. Nurses were "optimistic" that Francis could before by Sunday.

Francis has been seen in a wheelchair in recent months after suffering from sciatica and knee problems throughout his tenure as Pope.

Francis previously spent 10 days at Gemmelli, where he had part of his colon removed due to diverticulosis in 2021.