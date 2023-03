Pope Francis, underwent a medical visit at Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Wednesday, a Vatican spokesman said. File Photo by South Sudan Presidency Press Office/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was at a Rome hospital for a medical checkup on Wednesday, the Vatican said. Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pope was at Gemelli Hospital "for some previously scheduled checkups." Advertisement

Earlier Wednesday he presided over the Wednesday General Audience at St. Peter's Square.

Francis previously spent 10 days at Gemmelli where he had part of his colon removed due to diverticulosis in 2021.

The pope has often been seen using a wheelchair due to ongoing knee issues since last year. He has also suffered from sciatica throughout his papacy.

In July, Francis hinted he may scale back on traveling due to his physical condition and was open to the possibility of retiring.

"It's a natural option, but until today I haven't knocked on that door. I haven't said it's going to go in that direction, I haven't felt the need to think about this possibility. But that doesn't mean that the day after tomorrow, I won't start thinking about it, right? But right now, sincerely, I am not," Francis said.

Francis' predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, resigned the papacy at age 85 on Feb. 11, 2013 -- becoming the first pope to resign in 600 years.