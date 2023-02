Pope Francis on Sunday addressed the prison sentence for Rolando Álvarez, a bishop detained in Nicaragua for treason. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday addressed the prison sentence for a bishop detained in Nicaragua for treason. Rolando Álvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa, has been an outspoken critic of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for violations of civil and religious liberties. Advertisement

He was prevented from leaving his home for mass in August and placed under house arrest. He was charged with conspiracy for "undermining national integrity and propagation of false news" in December and ordered to remain under house arrest.

Álvarez refused to leave Nicaragua with 222 political prisoners who were flown to the U.S. on Thursday, NPR reported.

He was scheduled to face his trial next week but was instead branded a traitor, sentenced to 26 years in prison and stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship, according to NPR.

"The news from Nicaragua has saddened me a great deal, and I cannot but remember with concern Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, whom I care about greatly, sentenced to 26 years imprisonment, and also those who have been deported to the United States," Francis said after the Angelus prayer.

Advertisement

"I pray for them and for all those who are suffering in that dear nation, and I ask for your prayers."