Pope Francis' health is improving after hospitalization, Vatican says

The Vatican said Pope Francis' health is improving Thursday after he was admitted to a hospital in Rome for heart and breathing issues, Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of South Sudan Presidency Press Office /UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' health has improved, the Vatican said in an updated released Thursday. Francis went to a Gemelli Hospital in Rome for a checkup Wednesday, and was subsequently admitted for heart and respiratory issues. Advertisement

According to the Vatican, Francis was previously suffering from breathing problems.

Vatican News reported that Francis does not have COVID-19 and would remain in the hospital for a "few days."

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said Francis' "clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his planned treatment."

Bruni said Francis had breakfast and prayed in the hospital's chapel before taking lunch.

"I am touched by the many messages recited in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer," Francis tweeted Thursday.

Francis has been seen in a wheelchair in recent months as he has been suffering from sciatica and knee problems throughout his tenure as Pope.