Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 1:02 PM

More gas coming to Europe's only large-scale LNG facility

Norwegian major Equinor starts production from a gas field that could support energy security in Europe.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Norwegian energy company Equinor said it's sending more gas to Hammerfest, Europe's only large-scale LNG facility. Photo courtesy of Ole Jorgen Bratland/Equinor
Norwegian energy company Equinor said it's sending more gas to Hammerfest, Europe's only large-scale LNG facility. Photo courtesy of Ole Jorgen Bratland/Equinor

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- New offshore natural gas production in Norway will help raise the production plateau from Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, Norwegian energy company Equinor said Monday.

Equinor said the first phase of the Askeladd field, tied into the larger Snohvit field, can now send significant volumes of natural gas to the Hammerfest LNG plant on the island of Melkoya, just south of the Arctic Circle.

Advertisement

"Askeladd is now producing (and) the gas will help extend plateau production from Hammerfest LNG on Melkoya for up to three years," said Thor Johan Haave, Equinor's vice president of operations and maintenance at Hammerfest.

Hammerfest under normal conditions represents about 5% of total Norwegian natural gas exports, which is enough to satisfy the demand from around 6.5 million average European households.

RELATED Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy

Norway is among the largest producers and exporters of both crude oil and natural gas in the world, an importance that's only more pronounced because it powers its own economy almost entirely with hydroelectricity.

Its production has become even more important for a European economy looking to break Russia's grip on the regional energy sector. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that, before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February, the EU relied on Russia for 40% of its natural gas supplies. Much of that market share has since been captured by the likes of the United States and Norway.

Advertisement

Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, meanwhile, show that regional gas storage levels are about 88% full, suggesting early-year concerns over a cold winter without Russian supplies were overblown. Nevertheless, data show gas storage levels are on the decline amid a regional cold snap

RELATED Equinor, BP to exit Russia over Ukraine invasion

Norway's government reported that total gas sales from October, the last full month for which data are available, increased by 18% compared with the prior month.

RELATED Equinor: We need big investments now offshore Norway

Latest Headlines

China arrests 63 in $1.7 billion crypto money laundering scheme
World News // 51 minutes ago
China arrests 63 in $1.7 billion crypto money laundering scheme
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Police in northern China have arrested 63 people accused of laundering nearly $1.7 billion worth of Chinese Yuan using cryptocurrency.
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
World News // 1 hour ago
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Three young boys have died and a fourth remains in the hospital in serious condition after falling into a frigid lake in West Midlands County, England on Sunday afternoon.
European Parliament official among 4 charged in alleged bribery scheme
World News // 2 hours ago
European Parliament official among 4 charged in alleged bribery scheme
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Belgium have charged four suspects, including a high-ranking member of the European Parliament, as part of an investigation into alleged bribery by a Persian Gulf nation seeking to influence EU policies.
British economy still sputtering despite short-term growth
World News // 2 hours ago
British economy still sputtering despite short-term growth
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Growth returned to the British economy, though it may already by in recession according to the Bank of Enland.
2 officers, 1 bystander killed in Queensland shooting
World News // 3 hours ago
2 officers, 1 bystander killed in Queensland shooting
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Queensland Police are hunting suspects near Brisbane in connection with a rural shooting that killed two law enforcement officers and a bystander on Monday.
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
World News // 4 hours ago
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Violent protests around Peru continued to intensify over the impeachment of its president, resulting in an airport being closed as two died.
China drops tracking app as it lifts more zero-COVID rules
World News // 7 hours ago
China drops tracking app as it lifts more zero-COVID rules
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- China announced Monday that it would stop operating a travel tracing app amid a rapid withdrawal from years of zero-COVID policies in the wake of widespread protests against the strict regulations.
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
World News // 9 hours ago
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Iran publicly executed Majidreza Rahnavard on Monday, marking the second execution it has carried out in less than a week in connection to anti-regime protests that have engulfed the nation since September.
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
World News // 11 hours ago
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southwestern coast of Mexico over the weekend, resulting in little to no damage, authorities said.
Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend
World News // 15 hours ago
Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy on Sunday arrested a 57-year old man accused of opening fire on an apartment block meeting at a bar in Rome, killing three women, including a friend of the European country's prime minister.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement