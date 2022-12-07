Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 10:02 AM

U.S., Britain partner up to break Russia's hold on energy

Western allies are coordinating to sideline Russian from the global energy sector.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
President Joe Biden commits to more LNG exports and other measures in a bilateral deal with his British counterpart that's meant to reduce Russia's influence on the global energy stage. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9c059c5ac9bf015c31bdbf2165460aae/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden commits to more LNG exports and other measures in a bilateral deal with his British counterpart that's meant to reduce Russia's influence on the global energy stage. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- With help from liquefied natural gas and nuclear power, a partnership on energy will go a long way toward diminishing Russia's influence on the global stage, the U.S. and British governments announced Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled the U.K.-U.S.Energy Security and Affordability Partnership that's designed to reduce the global dependence on Russian energy exports.

Advertisement

"We have the natural resources, industry and innovative thinking we need to create a better, freer system and accelerate the clean energy transition," Sunak said. "This partnership will bring down prices for British consumers and help end Europe's dependence on Russian energy once and for all."

The sidelining of Russian natural gas as punishment for the February invasion of Ukraine has been more of a concern for members of the European Union as the British economy relies on domestic natural gas and imports from Norway to keep the lights on.

RELATED Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas

Regional gas supplies -- including those in Britain -- are adequate, suggesting early-year concerns of major supply-side problems won't materialize. Nevertheless, the U.S. government committed to doubling exports of LNG to British regasification terminals from 2021 levels of around 300 billion cubic feet (Bcf/d) over the next year.

Advertisement

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that, before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February, the EU relied on Russia for 40% of its natural gas supplies.

Sunak's office added that both sides would work on everything from hydrogen developments to civilian nuclear power and energy efficiency as part of their efforts to reduce the Kremlin's influence over global affairs.

RELATED Freeport LNG announces restart date

"Together the U.K. and U.S. will ensure the global price of energy and the security of our national supply can never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime," the prime minister said.

Both sides were part of a broader effort to limit Russian exports by placing a cap on the price that its oil sells for and limiting the amount of crude oil it can put on the water. Russian natural gas has diminished, meanwhile, in the European economy with the closure of the Nord Stream gas pipeline network through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

RELATED U.S. LNG exports hold up despite a slight dip in feedstock

Latest Headlines

Spanish train collision near Barcelona injures 155 people
World News // 51 minutes ago
Spanish train collision near Barcelona injures 155 people
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two trains collided near Barcelona, Spain injuring at least 155 people Wednesday. The crash happened while one train was parked at the Montcada i Reixac - Manresa station in the Catalonia region.
German authorities arrest 25 for plotting to overthrow government
World News // 1 hour ago
German authorities arrest 25 for plotting to overthrow government
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- German authorities arrested 25 people connected with the so-called conspiracy Reich Citizens movement with planning a violent far-right overthrowing of the country's government.
Blinken: United States has not encouraged Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken: United States has not encouraged Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it has neither pushed Ukraine or provided help with them striking military targets within Russian borders but it would vigorously assist Kyiv in defending itself.
China eases COVID-19 restrictions in wake of protests
World News // 4 hours ago
China eases COVID-19 restrictions in wake of protests
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- China announced Wednesday that it would loosen its stringent zero-COVID controls after widespread protests against the draconian policies broke out across the country and escalated into calls for greater freedom.
U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States is accusing Iran of harassing its Navy ships as they transited the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
World News // 11 hours ago
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Geologists are seeing an increase in volcanic activity across the globe, with continuing eruptions for Hawaii's Mauna Loa and Kilauea, Indonesia's Mount Semeru, Italy's Stromboli and Japan's Sakurajima.
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
World News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not face any charges for his alleged role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi after a federal judge dismissed the case against him.
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
World News // 12 hours ago
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The debt service payments of the world's poorest nations surged 35% this year compared to 2021, the World Bank said Tuesday, warning it is diverting scarce resources from investments.
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
World News // 13 hours ago
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President and former President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a $1 billion fraud scheme.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement