Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 2:21 PM

WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules

By Clyde Hughes
Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Pennsylvania on November 5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/27cb3d93a7931c0b488eb8b9639544da/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Pennsylvania on November 5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The World Trade Organization ruled Friday that steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump under claims of national security violated global trade rules.

The WTO pushed back against Trump's claim in its ruling, saying the tariffs did not come "at a time of war or emergency" to warrant such a declaration. The WTO started its probe after complaints were filed by China, Turkey, Switzerland and Norway.

Advertisement

"Having carefully reviewed the relevant evidence and arguments submitted in this dispute, and particularly those submitted by the United States in relation to global excess capacity, the panel is not persuaded that the situation to which the United States refers rises to the gravity or severity of tensions on the international plane so as to constitute an 'emergency in international relations' during which a Member may act," the WTO said in its report.

Trump had imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum in 2018, citing unfair competition and national security interests. Trump, though, made deals with some countries, including Mexico and Canada to lessen the effects of the tariffs.

RELATED Blinken to travel to G-20 summit, speak to Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers

When President Joe Biden took office, he made additional deals with the European Union, Japan and Britain to reduce the impact of the tariffs, while keeping the measures in place because they were supported by steel and aluminum labor unions.

Advertisement

Assistant U.S. trade representative Adam Hodge said the Biden administration is not considering a removal of the tariffs.

"The United States has held the clear and unequivocal position, for over 70 years, that issues of national security cannot be reviewed in WTO dispute settlement and the WTO has no authority to second guess the ability of a WTO member to respond to a wide range of threats to its security," Hodge said.

RELATED U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures

"The Biden administration is committed to preserving U.S. national security by ensuring the long-term viability of our steel and aluminium industries."

RELATED Biden authorizes Defense Production Act for solar energy technologies

Latest Headlines

U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
World News // 28 minutes ago
U.S. announces $275 million in additional assistance for Ukraine
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced $275 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, as it continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion.
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
World News // 54 minutes ago
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The International Federation of Journalists has released figures showing that 67 journalists have been killed in 2022 so far. The number is significantly higher than last year's figure of 47.
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
World News // 1 hour ago
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand's 6-month-old "Baby W" is recovering in a hospital after a successful life-saving surgery was performed against the wishes of his parents, who wanted to block the use of blood from vaccinated donors.
France will distribute free condoms to fight rising STD rates
World News // 1 hour ago
France will distribute free condoms to fight rising STD rates
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- France will begin making condoms available for free to people over 18 and under 26 starting next month, in an effort to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.
Grocery delivery firm Getir buys German rival Gorillas
World News // 2 hours ago
Grocery delivery firm Getir buys German rival Gorillas
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Grocery delivery service Getir agreed to buy German competitor Gorillas, as the latter continues to struggle amid a post-pandemic economy.
Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian antiwar politician Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced Friday to 8 1/2 years in prison after criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war on Ukraine on his YouTube channel.
Hyundai, SK to build EV battery factory in Georgia
World News // 3 hours ago
Hyundai, SK to build EV battery factory in Georgia
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced Friday it is partnering with another Korean company, SK On, to start construction on a new EV battery factory in Bartow County, Ga.
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Russian forces abducted two employees at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as fighting continues in the eastern Donetsk region. British intelligence says Russia has likely resupplied its fleet of Iranian drones.
U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday said 157 Chinese fishing vessels, two individuals and two companies are being sanctioned for alleged human rights abuses aboard the fishing ships.
British government ushers in sweeping new financial rules
World News // 5 hours ago
British government ushers in sweeping new financial rules
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Calling it the most sweeping overhaul of financial regulations in 30 years, the British government introduced a slew of banking changes on Friday meant to "turbocharge growth."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement