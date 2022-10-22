Right wing leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female premier

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian government at Quirinal Palace in Rome on Saturday. Photo by Fabio Frustaci/EPA-EFE

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, was sworn in by President Sergio Mattarella as Italy's first female premier on Saturday during a ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome. "I swear to be faithful to the republic, to loyally observe its constitution and laws and to exercise my functions in the exclusive interest of the nation," Meloni said in accepting the oath administered by the president in taking over the helm of government from Mario Draghi. Advertisement

Meloni, 45, vowed to "serve Italy with pride and a sense of responsibility" after she and 24-member cabinet were sworn in, adding, "Now straight down to work."

Also taking the oath of office was Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing Northern League, who officially became the new vice premier and infrastructure minister.

Draghi served for just more than a year. An Independent, he resigned in July.

The Brothers of Italy is a far-right populist and national conservative party with neo-fascist roots. It became the largest party in the 2022 election, making up a large portion of the Chamber of Deputies, one of two lower houses in the Italian government. The right is in the majority in the Chamber of Deputies after last month's election. The Brothers of Italy hold 114 of 237 right-wing seats.

Meloni's rise to power has caused concern for the European Union. Italy's government has long been unstable and countries like France and Germany have been hesitant to join in on welcoming her to the fold despite her pledges of support for NATO and the EU.

The new Italian leader's backing of anti-African immigration directives and an Italy-first focus has set off alarm bells among critics.

Nevertheless, world leaders issued congratulations on Saturday.

"I congratulate Giorgia Meloni on becoming the new prime minister of Italy," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Italy is a vital NATO ally and close partner as our nations together address shared global challenges.

"As leaders in the G7, I look forward to continuing to advance our support for Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its aggression, ensure respect for human rights and democratic values, and build sustainable economic growth," he added.

"My congratulations to [Meloni], the first female Prime Minister of Italy," Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said in a Twitter post. "I wish the new government to successfully respond to all the challenges of today. I look forward to continued fruitful cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine, Italy and the world!"

"Congratulations to [Meloni] on her appointment as Italian prime minister, the first woman to hold the post," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted. "I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together."