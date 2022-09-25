Italians expected to choose first female PM on election day

People cast their ballots at a polling station in Milan, Italy, on Sunday. Photo by Matteo Corner/EPA-EFE

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Italian voters headed to the polls Sunday to choose a new prime minister, an election that polls suggest will usher in the country's first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. Giorgia Meloni, head of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy Party), is heavily favored to win the election, according to several opinion polls. If elected, she'll be Italy's first female prime minister. Advertisement

As of midday, there was a 19% turnout at the polls, which are expected to close at 11 p.m., BBC News reported. Early projections for the election weren't expected until Monday morning, and it could take weeks for those involved to form a coalition government.

Meloni faces center-left leader Enrico Letta and far-right ally Matteo Salvini. Fratelli d'Italia is expected to form a coalition with other right-wing parties, including Salvini's Lega, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the smaller Noi Moderati.

Fratelli d'Italia, which was established in 2012, is a descendant of the far-right post-Fascism political movement. The political party won 4% of the vote in Italy's 2018 election, CNBC reported.

Meloni has made opposition to LGBTQ rights, European bureaucrats and undocumented immigrants a hallmark of her campaign.

She has tried to distance herself from comparisons to Italy's fascist past, while still embracing an old Mussolini slogan -- "God, fatherland and family." In her youth, she described Mussolini as a "good politician," but she recently agreed that he had been bad for Italy, The New York Times reported.

One voter, human rights worker Federica Lombardi, told the Times she doesn't "buy" Meloni's attempts to soften her stance.

"It's political positioning," she said.

Supporter Paola Puglisi, meanwhile, told the Times she was voting for Meloni.

"It's going to be a big chance, having a woman for the first time but also for the right. It's a turning point," she said.

While not explicitly addressing Sunday's election, Pope Francis gave a homily in Rome on election day urging compassion for migrants, Politico reported. He said "raising walls against our brothers and sisters" will "imprison us in solitude."

"Migrants must be welcomed, helped, promoted and integrated," he said.