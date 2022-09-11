Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks at a corgi as British actor Paul O'Grady looks on during a visit to the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London, Britain, in March 2015. File Photo by EPA

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis will live with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as questions remain about who will take care of her other two dogs. The adoption of the two pooches, named Muick and Sandy, was reported by The Guardian and confirmed by CNN on Sunday. Advertisement

Muick and Fergus, a dachshund-corgi mix, were gifted to the late queen by Andrew in 2021 during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fergus died in May 2021 and was replaced by Sandy -- who was gifted to the queen by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Andrew's daughters.

Andrew, the embattled Duke of York and former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was later stripped of his patronages and military affiliations after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse.

Ferguson, who divorced Andrew in 1996, maintained a "great friendship" with the queen and would often walk the dogs with her, a source told Today.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," Ferguson said in a post on Instagram.

Advertisement

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

Queen Elizabeth had a well-documented love for corgis and owned more than 20 in her lifetime, most of whom were descended from Susan, who was gifted to her by her father King George VI on her 18th birthday.

More than 70 corgis participated in a "corgi derbi" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland during events to celebrate her unprecedented Platinum Jubilee.

The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral for the final time.

Crowds lined the route, including several villages and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee to witness Elizabeth II's coffin which was adorned with a wreath made up of flowers gathered from Balmoral Castle where she died, according to Buckingham Palace.

The procession then traveled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward witnessed the coffin being carried into the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.

Advertisement

The news came as the British royal family updated its line of succession to the throne, raising questions about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will officially be named prince and princess.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the royal youngsters automatically receive the royal titles as the grandchildren of a monarch under rules established by George V in 1917.

Archie and Lilibet, as great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, did not immediately qualify for the title when she was alive.

However, the royal family's official website now lists Archie and Lilibet as "master" and "miss" respectively, placing them sixth and seventh in the line of succession after their father, rather than including their titles as prince and princess.