1/3

The hearse carrying the body of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II from Balmoral arrives in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time. Crowds lined the route, including several villages and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee to witness Elizabeth II's coffin which was adorned with a wreath made up of flowers gathered from Balmoral Castle where she died, according to Buckingham Palace. Advertisement

The procession then traveled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward witnessed the coffin being carried into the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.

King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace at 1 p.m. local time. According to a palace statement, he plans to hold audiences at Buckingham Palace with religious and Commonwealth leaders.

On Saturday, Charles III, the eldest son of the queen, was formally confirmed as the new King of the United Kingdom during a ceremony at St. James's Palace.

Public proclamations to Charles III took place on Sunday in Edinburgh, Belfast in Northern Ireland and Cardiff in Wales.

Advertisement

Australia and New Zealand officially proclaimed King Charles III as head of state on Sunday.

A state funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19, ending 10 days of mourning.

On Tuesday, the procession will proceed down the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection attended by the King and Queen Consort and royal family members.

Afterward, the coffin will rest there for 24 hours for public view.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace